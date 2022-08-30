Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com
Poll: What’s your planned Metro replacement during the shutdown?
Alexandria Metro riders will be cut off from the rest of the system starting next Saturday (Sept. 10), the start of a series of Metro closures planned through early next year. The worst of it for Alexandrians will be the stretch from Sept. 10 through Oct. 22 as WMATA works to bring the new Potomac Yard Metro station in line with the rest of the system. After that, the Yellow Line Tunnel connecting the Pentagon station to L’Enfant Plaza will be closed for repairs until spring 2023.
alxnow.com
Open houses in Alexandria this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Open: Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Erin Johnson – Compass) Noteworthy: Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, back patio. Listed: $1,050,000. Open: Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Michelle Gordon – Compass) 120 E Maple Street, Rosemont Park.
alxnow.com
Labor Day: State of the unions in Alexandria
With Labor Day coming up on Monday, a couple of the leading unions and labor organizing groups in Alexandria say they’ve seen substantial gains but there’s still work to be done. Collective bargaining for public safety agencies was one of the leading issues early in late 2021 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
Controversial stream projects return to city review this fall
Over a year after City Council paused its controversial stream rehabilitation projects, the City of Alexandria is hosting community meetings next week to restart that process. The City Council paused stream rehabilitation projects for Taylor Run and Strawberry Run after local civic and environmental activists argued the projects could end up damaging the quality of the streams they were trying to help. City staff reviewed the concerns and said many were unfounded, but the debate raised sufficient uncertainty that the City Council sent the projects back to the drawing board for review.
alxnow.com
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
ALXnow also won’t be publishing on Monday but will resume on Tuesday. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Open houses in Alexandria this weekend. ALXnow.com September 2,...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
What’s Open, Closed For Labor Day 2022 In Alexandria — “As Labor Day weekend approaches, here are the holiday closures and events to know around Alexandria.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 84 and low of 67. Sunrise at 6:40 am and sunset at 7:39 pm. [Weather.gov]
alxnow.com
Not raising prices will pay off, says owner of Goodie’s Frozen Custard and Treats in Old Town
The long, hot summer makes for perfect frozen custard weather… if the price is right. Despite inflation taking hold of gas, groceries and retail outlets, Goodie’s Frozen Custard and Treats (200 Commerce Street) in Old Town never raised its prices. Owner Brandon Byrd reopened the shop in May...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
Adoptable hound ‘Able’ is as smart as she is cute, says AWLA
Able might look big in her picture, but she’s a petite princess, says the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. The four-year-old tricolor hound mix weighs in at just over 25 pounds, and her favorite games are “Fetch” and “Tug.”. “She has a cute little hound head...
Comments / 0