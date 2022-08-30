ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting at gas station in Pensacola: 1 wanted, ‘armed and dangerous’

By Christopher Lugo
 4 days ago

UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, according to an Facebook update from ECSO .

Wheat Jr. is considered “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles.

If you have any information regarding Wheat Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP, the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or 9-1-1.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLA. ( WKRG ) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting before noon on Aug. 30, at the Beacon gas station on Mobile Hwy in Pensacola.

Deputies said there was an altercation between the suspect and another man and multiple shots were fired. Deputies said a man was transported to the hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Man accused of shooting while on probation found guilty, faces life in prison

ECSO said the suspect may be driving a silver Mustang with front end damage.

An investigation is currently ongoing, according to ECSO.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

