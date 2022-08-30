ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
MedicalXpress

Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Found a Blood Protein Responsible for the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease

A blood protein has been found to be responsible for the pathogenesis or start of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study led by researchers in China. The new paper's abstract suggests that changes in the levels of circulating proteins are linked with the development of the notorious dementia-driven ailment. The researchers discovered a substance called soluble ST2 (sST2) as a disease-causing factor.
verywellhealth.com

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

It is estimated that 10%–15% of adults in the United States have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It's also diagnosed in about twice as many females as males. IBS is a functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder, meaning there are problems with how the brain and gut work together. It is characterized by a group of symptoms that include abdominal pain and changes to bowel movements, which can disrupt daily life.
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for anxiety?

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
