CBS Boston

Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
LYNN, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford School Committee Member charged with OUI

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said that a member of the city’s school committee was arrested and charged with OUI Friday. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that Ross Grace Jr. was involved in a crash on County Street. He was arrested at the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police seek public’s help inIDing who chemically burned “Annie”

“The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is currently caring for this one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was reportedly found as a stray in Norwood suffering from severe burns. ARL Law Enforcement is jointly investigating the incident with Norwood Police Animal Control as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and is asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

41-year-old Dighton mother’s death ruled homicide after found in home with two young children

Officials have ruled the death of a local woman as a homicide. According to Maine State Police, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to find Jennifer deceased inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence. Maine State Police Detectives worked with the Newport, Rhode Island Police to locate and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island who was vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine. Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.
DIGHTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
WPRI 12 News

Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified

A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Man Gets Six Years for Beating Girlfriend

DARTMOUTH — A 26-year-old Dartmouth man was convicted and sentenced this week for viciously beating his girlfriend in 2019, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Skye Soares will spend six to seven and a half years in prison followed by three years on probation, after he was...
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
LOVELL, ME
whdh.com

Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after woman shot in head in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — A victim suffered life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head along a neighborhood street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Savin Street. Video from Sky 5 shows a young man who was taken into custody. He was sweating and...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. The fire happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Mavis Street. The battalion chief said the fire started on a porch on the third floor. Only one person was home at the...
PAWTUCKET, RI

