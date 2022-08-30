Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.
Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn
DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
ABC6.com
New Bedford School Committee Member charged with OUI
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said that a member of the city’s school committee was arrested and charged with OUI Friday. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that Ross Grace Jr. was involved in a crash on County Street. He was arrested at the...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police seek public’s help inIDing who chemically burned “Annie”
“The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is currently caring for this one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was reportedly found as a stray in Norwood suffering from severe burns. ARL Law Enforcement is jointly investigating the incident with Norwood Police Animal Control as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and is asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
41-year-old Dighton mother’s death ruled homicide after found in home with two young children
Officials have ruled the death of a local woman as a homicide. According to Maine State Police, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to find Jennifer deceased inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence. Maine State Police Detectives worked with the Newport, Rhode Island Police to locate and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island who was vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine. Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.
GoLocalProv
Female PC Student Assaulted in Dorm Room - Assailant Reportedly Struck Her in Face with Cell Phone
A female Providence College student was assaulted in her dorm room early Saturday morning. She was reportedly hit in the face with a cell phone by an unknown assailant — and PC issued one individual a no-trespassing order following the assault. About Incident. Shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning,...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton man accused of murdering rival biker in Fall River found not guilty of all charges
A Taunton man accused of killing another man in Fall River in 2019 has been found not guilty in Fall River Superior Court. Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaw Biker Club was accused in the September 2019 shooting death of an Oak Bluffs man who was a member of the rival Sidewinders.
ABC6.com
Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
Police release new image in deadly Providence hit-and-run
The victim man was struck in the area of Broad Street and John Partington Way on the night of Aug. 18, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police remember fallen officer who was shot and killed by convicted killer on parole
Massachusetts State Police are remembering a fallen officer who died from gunshot wounds on this day. 31-year-old Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed in the early morning of September 2nd, 1994, as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, MA. The...
Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find 1-year-old dog abandoned on Massachusetts highway with second-degree burns
Officials this past week made a disturbing discovery on a Massachusetts highway. According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 1-year-old Annie is now in their care after being found along Route 1 in Norwood. It was clear she was suffering and in need of medical care. Sadly, Annie had...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charged two city men in violent assault involving elderly couple at Fall River gas station
Two Fall River men have been charged after a serious altercation at a city gas station. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira on Friday, at approximately 7 p.m. Officer Brandon Antone responded to the New World Gas Station, located at 340 Milliken Blvd. for a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted.
fallriverreporter.com
Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified
A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
Dartmouth Man Gets Six Years for Beating Girlfriend
DARTMOUTH — A 26-year-old Dartmouth man was convicted and sentenced this week for viciously beating his girlfriend in 2019, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Skye Soares will spend six to seven and a half years in prison followed by three years on probation, after he was...
whdh.com
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
whdh.com
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
WCVB
Police investigating after woman shot in head in Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — A victim suffered life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head along a neighborhood street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Savin Street. Video from Sky 5 shows a young man who was taken into custody. He was sweating and...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. The fire happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Mavis Street. The battalion chief said the fire started on a porch on the third floor. Only one person was home at the...
