Conserve Alert Continues
The Imperial Irrigation District has extended their Conserve Alert through Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Current weather conditions, with heat in the 110+ range, are expected to remain in the Valley through the middle of next week. IID's extended Conserve Alert comes while California and the western U.S. are experiencing extreme heat and that is putting strain on the electric grid with the increasing energy demands. The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. The IID says that since the Conserve Alert was issued on Monday, August 29, 2022, IID customers have responded well and the district appreciates the efforts.
Parts Stolen
Apparently the Midnight Auto Supply connection is open in El Centro. A resident in the 900 block of Wensley in El Centro reported parts were taken from their Jeep Grand Cherokee. The theft of a front bumper and other parts of the SUV were taken sometime Thursday night.
Border 32 Fire
(Border Fire now 20% contained)....Cal Fire issued an update Friday morning. The fire started Wednesday afternoon. It has now burned 4,438 acres and destroyed 10 structures, both residential and commercial. The Tecate Port of Entry remains closed. Customs and Border Protection recommend border travelers wishing to cross into the US use the ports in Otay Mesa and San Ysidro. The good news is there has been no injuries as a result of the fire, some evacuations have been lifted. Cal Fire says the mild weather has allowed the 300 plus firefighters to circle the blaze.
Air Pollution Control District
(The APCD will be celebrating Mexico's Independance)...They will be doing that by handing out goodie bags. Between September 12 and the 16th, they will be handing out the bags from 2-4 pm. The bags will contain an environmental Loteria and other fun items. To pick up a goodie bag go to the APCD office at 150 South 9th Street in El Centro during the indicated days during the designated hours. If you have any questions, call the APCD at 442 265 1800.
Labor Day Weekend
(The last holiday weekend of the summer)....The California Highway Patrol says they will be ready. They will go into their Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:00 pm Friday evening. The MEP will continbue until Mid-night Monday. Labor Day weekend is traiditionally one of the largest party Holidays of the year. For that reason, the CHP says they will be focusing on DUI's. They say all traffic laws will be enforced, but there will be a special focus on suspected DUI's. Officers will also be assisting disabled motorists. The MEP is when the Highway Patrol assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways. It is an attempt to ensure tragedies are kept to a minimum. They say if you and your group will be drinking, be sure to assign a designated driver.
Attempted Carjacking in Calexico
An early morning attempted carjacking in Calexico ended in El Centro. Thursday morning at about 2:00 a.m., Calexico officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking in the area of 7th and Heber Avenue. Arriving officers saw a white pickup truck speed away from the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The pickup fled and a pursuit ensued going through several residential neighborhoods in Calexico and then heading northbound on Highway 111. Calexico dispatch notified the California Highway Patrol, Imperial County Sheriff's Office and El Centro Police of the pursuit. The pickup proceeded into El Centro and drove through several residential streets before getting back on Interstate 8, driving the wrong way on the freeway. The fleeing driver attempted to make a U-turn and collided with the freeway embankment. The suspect then jumped out of the truck and climbed a fence and went into the Home Depot parking lot. Following a foot pursuit the driver was detained. The suspect, Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, sustained minor injuries and was arrested after treatment at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Officers determined that Gonzales had burglarized a Calexico home and had been involved in an earlier carjacking attempt. In both carjacking attempts a hammer was used as the weapon. Gonzales was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Burglary, Attempted Carjacking, Carjacking, Felony Evading and Resisting Arrest.
Traffic Blocked In Separate Incidents
(Thursday Morning traffic disruptions)...The California Highway Patrol says there were two incidents. The first on Southbound Highway 86 It occured at around 7:00 am after a big rig rolled near Highway 78 at the bypass. Traffic was blocked on Highway 78. No injuries were reported. Just before 8:00 Thursday morning, a two vehicle collision was reported on Westbound McCabe Road near Southbound LaBrucherie. There were no injuries, but both vehicles blocked traffic. The drivers were asked to move their vehicles off the roadway to allow traffic to pass.
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest
A 20-year-old man was arrested after trying to outrun police. At about 8:00 p.m. Friday El Centro police attempted to stop a car at Imperial and Bradshaw. The driver failed to yield and continued westbound on Bradshaw and then southbound on La Brucherie. The driver continued to flee pursuing officers and police were able to deploy spike strips and end the chase. The driver was booked into Imperil County Jail on charges of Failure to Yield and other vehicle violations.
Ruiz Jr. Returns to the Ring
Former champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will fight Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Imperial Valley native will climb into the ring against Luis Ortiz at 6:00 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz, who captured the heavyweight title in June of 2019 when he upset Anthony Joshua, will take his 34 - 2 (22 KO's) against the left-hander Ortiz who has a 33 - 2 record. The fight is available on pay-per-view.
