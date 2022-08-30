Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
Swerve Strickland Talks About The Rest Of Hit Row In WWE And His Move To AEW
Swerve Strickland spoke to the Grapsody podcast recently to discuss his former NXT group Hit Row and where all its members have landed after being released last November (h/t to Fightful). Strickland himself was signed to AEW, while B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis eventually found a home back at WWE. You can read a couple highlights from the interview below.
Drew McIntyre On WWE’s Recent Changes And If They’re Going To Last
Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE After The Bell (h/t Fightful) and discussed the recent changes in WWE, with Triple H taking over creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. McIntyre notably used the word “wrestling” on RAW recently, something that had been prohibited under McMahon’s watch. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation Special Saturday Lineup
– AEW is presenting a special Saturday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:. * Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Jah-C and Storm Grayson. * Invictus Khash &...
Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory
We have an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which will air on Friday, October 7th live on PPV from Albany, New York:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. *...
WWE News: Tamyra Mensah-Stock May Get Another Look By WWE, Note On Cancelled Live Event
– WWE may be taking another look at Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock. According to the WON, the new regime in the company is showing some interest in the gold medalist who has previously expressed her interest in joining the company. The report notes that the Vince McMahon-headed regime wasn’t interested in...
Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected
TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
Rhea Ripley on Why People Love Seeing Her Beat Up Dominik Mysterio
– Alex McCarthy with Inside The Ropes spoke to Rhea Ripley of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle Event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on why she dominates Dominik Mysterio every week: “I think because people just love it. It’s something about a woman being so dominant. I don’t know what it is, but people gravitate towards it. I’m living for it. How can I be a menace this week? How can I break people’s dreams?”
AEW All Out Passes $1 Million Gate
AEW All Out takes place today, and the gate for the P{PV has passed $1 million. AEW President Tony Khan took to his Twitter account late on Friday night to announce the news, writing:. TOMORROW’s #AEWAllOut has just passed $1 million in live ticket sales!. 3 straight @AEW PPVs...
Tyson Fury Is Open To Possibility Of Full-Time WWE Career, Triple H Weighs In After Clash At The Castle
As previously noted, Tyson Fury appeared at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, where he punched out Austin Theory to prevent a Money in the Bank cash-in. During the postshow media scrum, Fury addressed the possibility of joining WWE in a full-time role after his boxing career, with Triple H also commenting on it.
Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title Over Sheamus in Brutal, Hard-Hitting Match at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– It was a brutal, hard-fought match, but Sheamus was not able to obtain his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at today’s Clash at the Castle event. Gunther retained his title over Sheamus in the extremely physical, hard-hitting match. Before the bout started, Gunther came out with the newly reformed...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.
Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear
– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event. According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV...
Note on Solo Sikoa Making His WWE Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle
– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. He assisted his cousin Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. PWInsider reports that Solo Sikoa will be on the road with WWE regularly moving forward, and he’s officially part of The Bloodline now.
Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar Walking Out On Smackdown, His Past Issues & Current Relationship With Brock
In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H addressed the backstage situation where Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of Smackdown after hearing that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE, and that Triple H had to convince Brock to come back. Triple H said the story had “some truth to it.” Highlights of his comments are below.
Drew McIntyre on How He Plans to Represent the WWE Titles as Champion
– Ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke to The Independent on his main event title matchup against Roman Reigns, his plan on taking the titles to defend them on all the shows, and more. Below are some highlights:. On how Clash...
GCW/Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed Results 9.2.22: Jon Moxley Confronts Nick Gage, More
GCW and Black Label Pro teamed up for their 4 Cups Stuffed show in Friday with Jon Moxley & Nick Gage coming face to face, plus more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show, which took place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, below courtesy of Fightful:. *...
