Saline, MI

Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity

Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSU's Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow exit early vs. Western Michigan with injuries

East Lansing — Michigan State’s season-opening victory over Western Michigan on Friday came at a cost. How steep of a cost isn’t clear, but the fact senior safety Xavier Henderson spent the second half of the game on the sidelines — his right leg in a brace and crutches needed to move around — while junior linebacker Darius Snow never came out of the halftime locker room after being carted off the field indicates the price could be severe.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Saturday's state football: Slippery Rock rolls past Wayne State

Slippery Rock stormed out to a 35-3 halftime lead and coasted in the second half to a 42-10 victory Saturday at Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Noah Grover threw touchdown passes of 74 and 8 yards to Cohen Russell, a 14-yard score to Kyle Sheets and ran for a score himself for Slippery Rock (1-0).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Utica probes racial incident at Sterling Heights freshman football event

Utica Community Schools is investigating an incident involving a video created by members of one of its high school football teams involving a Black student on his knees with waterguns pointed at him. School officials said preliminary disciplinary actions have been taken and the ongoing investigation will determine final consequences...
UTICA, MI
Detroit News

Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan

Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Teen arrested for bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills — A Pontiac teen was arrested on suspicion of bringing a gun to a high school football game Thursday night, police said. Authorities said officers were on patrol at the Avondale High School-Holly High School varsity football game at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. One of the officers...
Detroit News

Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said. Police were...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks

A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Education
Detroit News

Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her

Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her. Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning

The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Workers at Ann Arbor Starbucks strike again following 'retaliation'

Workers at a Starbucks Corp. in Ann Arbor walked off the job again on Friday morning and plan to stay on strike through Sunday following what union organizers call retaliatory measures and a denial of union representation. The action happened after the company on Thursday fired a colleague and union...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

