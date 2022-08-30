Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity
Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Detroit News
UM's Cade McNamara puzzled by Jim Harbaugh's rotating quarterbacks approach
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterbacks are alternating starts for at least the first two weeks of the season, and that’s something returning starter Cade McNamara didn’t see coming. McNamara started Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening rout of Colorado State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and next week in a...
Detroit News
MSU's Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow exit early vs. Western Michigan with injuries
East Lansing — Michigan State’s season-opening victory over Western Michigan on Friday came at a cost. How steep of a cost isn’t clear, but the fact senior safety Xavier Henderson spent the second half of the game on the sidelines — his right leg in a brace and crutches needed to move around — while junior linebacker Darius Snow never came out of the halftime locker room after being carted off the field indicates the price could be severe.
Detroit News
Michigan State first-half observations: New faces make instant impact for Spartans
East Lansing — No. 15 Michigan State led Western Michigan 21-3 at halftime Friday at Spartan Stadium as the Spartans opened the season by taking advantage of some big plays on offense and a pair of forced turnovers on defense. Payton Thorne threw three touchdown passes for the Spartans...
Detroit News
Saturday's state football: Slippery Rock rolls past Wayne State
Slippery Rock stormed out to a 35-3 halftime lead and coasted in the second half to a 42-10 victory Saturday at Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Noah Grover threw touchdown passes of 74 and 8 yards to Cohen Russell, a 14-yard score to Kyle Sheets and ran for a score himself for Slippery Rock (1-0).
Detroit News
'The team is the star': Karsch, Jansen ready to settle in as Michigan's new radio duo
Ann Arbor — Doug Karsch has been a fixture on metro Detroit radio for three decades, first in Ann Arbor before making his way to the big city. Now, he’s about to embark on legacy-building stuff in his profession. Karsch, 52, has been attending Michigan football games since...
Detroit News
Trieu: In-state recruiting targets to visit Michigan State for season opener
Michigan State opens its 2022 campaign on Friday. The Spartans will use that as an opportunity to get recruits, mostly from inside the state with many games taking place on Thursday, to campus. Two of the top Class of 2024 prospects in the state, Rochester Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn...
Detroit News
'We are Team O': Oxford Wildcats pay tribute to fallen classmates in spirited return
Oxford — As the sun was setting Friday on Wildcats Stadium on this picture-perfect late summer evening, something else had arisen, something not seen much around this northern Oakland County town over the nine months since that awful day when everything changed. Yes, there were more tears, lots of...
Detroit News
Thursday's prep football: Clarkston overcomes Marshall's huge night to edge Southfield A&T
Clarkston — Southfield A&T junior quarterback Isaiah Marshall put himself back on the map of elite quarterbacks by throwing for six TDs and running for two more in a season-opening 56-54 overtime win over Detroit Cass Tech last weekend. Well, Marshall entered Thursday’s Week 2 game at OAA rival...
Detroit News
Utica probes racial incident at Sterling Heights freshman football event
Utica Community Schools is investigating an incident involving a video created by members of one of its high school football teams involving a Black student on his knees with waterguns pointed at him. School officials said preliminary disciplinary actions have been taken and the ongoing investigation will determine final consequences...
Detroit News
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
Detroit News
Teen arrested for bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills
Auburn Hills — A Pontiac teen was arrested on suspicion of bringing a gun to a high school football game Thursday night, police said. Authorities said officers were on patrol at the Avondale High School-Holly High School varsity football game at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. One of the officers...
Detroit News
Promising 16-year-old's life cut short after encountering 'evil,' Detroit mother writes
Detroit — Ja’Miyah Lawrence "came across evil" when she was gunned down last week by a 19-year-old man on an alleged shooting rampage, the victim's mother said on an online tribute. Lawrence was one of three people killed during an Aug. 28 shooting spree on Detroit's west side...
Detroit News
Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said. Police were...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Northville mansion offers regency features of a castle lover's dreams
Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St. The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.
Detroit News
Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks
A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
Detroit News
Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her
Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her. Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Detroit News
Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning
The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
Detroit News
Workers at Ann Arbor Starbucks strike again following 'retaliation'
Workers at a Starbucks Corp. in Ann Arbor walked off the job again on Friday morning and plan to stay on strike through Sunday following what union organizers call retaliatory measures and a denial of union representation. The action happened after the company on Thursday fired a colleague and union...
Detroit News
Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
