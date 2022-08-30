East Lansing — Michigan State’s season-opening victory over Western Michigan on Friday came at a cost. How steep of a cost isn’t clear, but the fact senior safety Xavier Henderson spent the second half of the game on the sidelines — his right leg in a brace and crutches needed to move around — while junior linebacker Darius Snow never came out of the halftime locker room after being carted off the field indicates the price could be severe.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO