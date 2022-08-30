The UNC football team will make its first-ever trip to Boone this weekend, as the Tar Heels will take on Appalachian State. The game is the Mountaineers’ season opener, while UNC played last week during Week Zero against Florida A&M. It’s also the second of a three-game series between the two programs. Appalachian State won the first game of the series in 2019, defeating the Tar Heels 34-31 in Kenan Stadium. The Mountaineers are also expecting the biggest crowd in school history.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO