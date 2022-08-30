Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Volleyball Wins Weekend Matches vs. South Carolina and Arizona
It was a memorable weekend at Carmichael Arena for the UNC volleyball team. The Tar Heels opened the home slate by welcoming South Carolina and Arizona to Chapel Hill, and took wins against both on Friday and Saturday nights. UNC was dominant in the first match with the Gamecocks, sweeping...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown
As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Survives Incredible 4th Q. Rally, Escapes With 63-61 Win at App State
College football has been played in the United States for more than 150 years. And in that century-and-a-half of action, there has surely never been a game quite like what the Tar Heels and Mountaineers did on Saturday. Carolina and App State combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Previewing App State with Jones Angell
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell joins Aaron to preview UNC football’s much-anticipated matchup with Appalachian State on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Defeats Princeton in Home Opener
The UNC field hockey team improved to 3-0 on the young season Friday evening, beating Princeton 4-3 in Carolina’s home opener at Karen Shelton Stadium. Fifth-year senior Erin Matson scored her third and fourth goals of the season in the win, stating her case to be ACC and National Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight time. Matson took four shots during the game, tied with Princeton’s Beth Yeager for most among all players.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football at Appalachian State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will make its first-ever trip to Boone this weekend, as the Tar Heels will take on Appalachian State. The game is the Mountaineers’ season opener, while UNC played last week during Week Zero against Florida A&M. It’s also the second of a three-game series between the two programs. Appalachian State won the first game of the series in 2019, defeating the Tar Heels 34-31 in Kenan Stadium. The Mountaineers are also expecting the biggest crowd in school history.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Looking to Rewrite Recent History Against Appalachian State
It’s safe to say Saturday’s game has been circled in Boone for quite a while. Ever since UNC and Appalachian State scheduled a three-game series years ago, September 3, 2022 loomed large. It will mark the Tar Heels’ first visit ever to Kidd Brewer Stadium, where a raucous crowd of 30,000-plus will be waiting for them. For redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, it’ll be quite the venue for a first career road start.
chapelboro.com
No. 1 UNC Women’s Soccer Stays Unbeaten With Win At Missouri
Another day, another win away from home for the No. 1 Tar Heels. The UNC women’s soccer team concluded a long three-match road trip Thursday afternoon with a 3-1 win at Missouri. The team had been away from Chapel Hill since last Thursday, when it traveled to Austin, TX to play Texas and Baylor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
UNC WR Josh Downs Out With Lower-Body Injury vs. Appalachian State
Star junior wide receiver Josh Downs will not suit up for the Tar Heels in their Week 1 game at Appalachian State. Though Downs made the trip to Boone, the wideout was seen in street clothes during on-field warmups. Downs was injured late in UNC’s win against Florida A&M in...
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 3
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 3! Results from Week 2 can be found here. Up next: vs. Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) Carrboro (2-1): Beat East Chapel Hill, 36-12 Up next: vs. Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
Sera Cuni, Owner of Café Root Cellar, Makes Finals of ‘Chef Showdown’
Sera Cuni rarely meets a competition she doesn’t want to enter. Whether it’s Strong Man matches around the state or Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, Cuni will take her talents wherever she can compete. Recently, Cuni made it to the grand finale of the...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Town Council Retreat, Carrboro Festivals, and Walkability
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 2nd. He discussed the town council’s recent retreat, the upcoming Carrboro Music Festival, and the town’s walkability. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
Families of Orange County Students Can Apply for Free or Reduced Meals
As children across Orange County returned to the classroom this week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools alerted families and students about a policy change for meals. For the last two academic years, a USDA federal waiver allowed students to receive free school breakfasts and lunches, regardless of...
chapelboro.com
UNC Police Investigating Reports of Larceny at First-Year Dorm
The UNC Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent reports of larceny and break-ins at Hinton James Residence Hall. UNC shared an Alert Carolina message with its campus community on Thursday shortly before 7 p.m., saying three reports of such incidents at the freshman dorm, which is located off Manning Drive in Chapel Hill, have been shared since Friday, August 26. The release did not disclose what items were reported stolen.
chapelboro.com
Labor Day Weekend Alters Services Around Orange County
Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is coming up. Orange County residents can enjoy a day of rest and relaxation on Monday, September 5. The federal holiday means the majority of Americans will have the day off. Here’s a list of what services will be altered in observance...
chapelboro.com
Date Night: Supporting Living Wage Employers
In honor of Orange County Living Wage’s Labor Day challenge, Aaron and Brad recommend date nights at local living-wage employers.
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Getting $14 Million in ARPA Money. Where’s It All Going?
Chatham County received $14 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and so far $5 million of that has been properly allocated. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided federal money to local governments to help relieve the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and help reboot the economy. Chatham County has spent the funding on a variety of public services including parks, vaccine incentives and community conversation events.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Seeking Public Input in Selecting New Police Chief
The Town of Chapel Hill is providing residents the opportunity to give feedback and guide its search for the next Chapel Hill Police Chief. After Chief Chris Blue announced his intention to retire, the police department started seeking a replacement. To help, the town government recently released a short survey where residents can share their thoughts regarding what they believe the police chief’s priorities should be. Community members can also detail major opportunities and challenges they believe face both the Chapel Hill Police Department and a new police chief, as well as list the most important leadership qualities for the next chief of police.
Comments / 0