Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Volleyball Wins Weekend Matches vs. South Carolina and Arizona

It was a memorable weekend at Carmichael Arena for the UNC volleyball team. The Tar Heels opened the home slate by welcoming South Carolina and Arizona to Chapel Hill, and took wins against both on Friday and Saturday nights. UNC was dominant in the first match with the Gamecocks, sweeping...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown

As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
BOONE, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Defeats Princeton in Home Opener

The UNC field hockey team improved to 3-0 on the young season Friday evening, beating Princeton 4-3 in Carolina’s home opener at Karen Shelton Stadium. Fifth-year senior Erin Matson scored her third and fourth goals of the season in the win, stating her case to be ACC and National Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight time. Matson took four shots during the game, tied with Princeton’s Beth Yeager for most among all players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football at Appalachian State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time

The UNC football team will make its first-ever trip to Boone this weekend, as the Tar Heels will take on Appalachian State. The game is the Mountaineers’ season opener, while UNC played last week during Week Zero against Florida A&M. It’s also the second of a three-game series between the two programs. Appalachian State won the first game of the series in 2019, defeating the Tar Heels 34-31 in Kenan Stadium. The Mountaineers are also expecting the biggest crowd in school history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Looking to Rewrite Recent History Against Appalachian State

It’s safe to say Saturday’s game has been circled in Boone for quite a while. Ever since UNC and Appalachian State scheduled a three-game series years ago, September 3, 2022 loomed large. It will mark the Tar Heels’ first visit ever to Kidd Brewer Stadium, where a raucous crowd of 30,000-plus will be waiting for them. For redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, it’ll be quite the venue for a first career road start.
BOONE, NC
chapelboro.com

No. 1 UNC Women’s Soccer Stays Unbeaten With Win At Missouri

Another day, another win away from home for the No. 1 Tar Heels. The UNC women’s soccer team concluded a long three-match road trip Thursday afternoon with a 3-1 win at Missouri. The team had been away from Chapel Hill since last Thursday, when it traveled to Austin, TX to play Texas and Baylor.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC WR Josh Downs Out With Lower-Body Injury vs. Appalachian State

Star junior wide receiver Josh Downs will not suit up for the Tar Heels in their Week 1 game at Appalachian State. Though Downs made the trip to Boone, the wideout was seen in street clothes during on-field warmups. Downs was injured late in UNC’s win against Florida A&M in...
BOONE, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 3

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 3! Results from Week 2 can be found here. Up next: vs. Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) Carrboro (2-1): Beat East Chapel Hill, 36-12 Up next: vs. Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Families of Orange County Students Can Apply for Free or Reduced Meals

As children across Orange County returned to the classroom this week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools alerted families and students about a policy change for meals. For the last two academic years, a USDA federal waiver allowed students to receive free school breakfasts and lunches, regardless of...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Police Investigating Reports of Larceny at First-Year Dorm

The UNC Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent reports of larceny and break-ins at Hinton James Residence Hall. UNC shared an Alert Carolina message with its campus community on Thursday shortly before 7 p.m., saying three reports of such incidents at the freshman dorm, which is located off Manning Drive in Chapel Hill, have been shared since Friday, August 26. The release did not disclose what items were reported stolen.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Labor Day Weekend Alters Services Around Orange County

Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is coming up. Orange County residents can enjoy a day of rest and relaxation on Monday, September 5. The federal holiday means the majority of Americans will have the day off. Here’s a list of what services will be altered in observance...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham’s Getting $14 Million in ARPA Money. Where’s It All Going?

Chatham County received $14 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and so far $5 million of that has been properly allocated. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided federal money to local governments to help relieve the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and help reboot the economy. Chatham County has spent the funding on a variety of public services including parks, vaccine incentives and community conversation events.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Seeking Public Input in Selecting New Police Chief

The Town of Chapel Hill is providing residents the opportunity to give feedback and guide its search for the next Chapel Hill Police Chief. After Chief Chris Blue announced his intention to retire, the police department started seeking a replacement. To help, the town government recently released a short survey where residents can share their thoughts regarding what they believe the police chief’s priorities should be. Community members can also detail major opportunities and challenges they believe face both the Chapel Hill Police Department and a new police chief, as well as list the most important leadership qualities for the next chief of police.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

