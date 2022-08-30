ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Shepherd Hill stars Sean McKeon, Alec Lindstrom among Dallas Cowboys roster cuts

By Jim Wilson, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csCc8_0hbG0bWZ00

Former Shepherd Hill stars Sean McKeon and Alec Lindstrom were among the players cut by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday as NFL teams worked to get down to the 53-man roster limit.

Both players were signed as undrafted free agents by Dallas, with McKeon coming out of Michigan in 2020 and Lindstrom signing after a successful career at Boston College earlier this season.

McKeon started two games last season for the Cowboys, catching four passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

: Former Shepherd Hill teammates Chris Lindstrom, Sean McKeon meet on NFL gridiron

Lindstrom was a finalist for the 2021 Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center, last season at Boston College and was a a three-time All-ACC player for the Eagles and was competing to back up Dallas center Tyler Biadasz.

: What does it take for a Central Mass. athlete to make it to the NFL Draft? Follow Dudley's Alec Lindstrom on his road to the pros

Multiple reports have Dallas interested in bringing back both players to their practice squad if they clear waivers.

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#The Dallas Cowboys#Nfl Draft#American Football#Shepherd Hill#Rimington Trophy
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy