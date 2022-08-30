ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Clean Energy Credit Union review: Eco-friendly online institution with a high-yield checking account

By Sophia Acevedo, CEPF
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table

Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers get a cash refund for payments made during the pandemic. But some borrowers are better off not asking for the refund, says financial planner Travis Sholin. That said, it might be a good idea to use the refund to pay off high-interest debt. Besides...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

It's a 'severe problem' that student-loan borrowers are still facing roadblocks getting rid of their debt through bankruptcy, Elizabeth Warren says

Elizabeth Warren called on the Justice Department to restore bankruptcy protections for student-loan borrowers. Borrowers currently have to prove a difficult standard in court to get rid of their debt. Biden's administration has promised reform, but the process continues to be slow-moving. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is renewing the call...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation

Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checking Accounts#Credit Unions#Savings Accounts#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Featureinsider

Comments / 0

Community Policy