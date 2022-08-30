Clean Energy Credit Union review: Eco-friendly online institution with a high-yield checking account

Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
Business Insider
You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table
Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers get a cash refund for payments made during the pandemic. But some borrowers are better off not asking for the refund, says financial planner Travis Sholin. That said, it might be a good idea to use the refund to pay off high-interest debt. Besides...
It's a 'severe problem' that student-loan borrowers are still facing roadblocks getting rid of their debt through bankruptcy, Elizabeth Warren says
Elizabeth Warren called on the Justice Department to restore bankruptcy protections for student-loan borrowers. Borrowers currently have to prove a difficult standard in court to get rid of their debt. Biden's administration has promised reform, but the process continues to be slow-moving. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is renewing the call...
Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison says she had an advantage because she worked at a bank, and she knows how loans work. She supports student-loan forgiveness, saying, "$10,000 is really, really low for a lot of people." Before she even graduated...
Comments / 0