Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
UiPath (PATH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 6, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $229.9 million, indicating 17.6% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer wins, a solid expansion within the existing customer base, health care vertical, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across subscription business, software robots and automation cloud.
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 46.95% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 32.49% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 63.89% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Why Cheetah Stock Soared Friday Morning
Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM), an internet company that owns a variety of internet properties, soared Friday morning. The stock rose as much as 94%. But as of 12:50 p.m. ET, shares were up closer to 10%. The stock was so volatile on Friday that the New York Stock...
Primoris Services Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Interesting SOXL Put And Call Options For October 21st
Investors in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shs (Symbol: SOXL) saw new options become available this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SOXL options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kohl's, Ameren and New Fortress Energy
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/22, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/21/22, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/30/22, and New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/21/22. As a percentage of KSS's recent stock price of $28.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of Kohl's Corp. to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when KSS shares open for trading on 9/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.63% lower in price and for NFE to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.
Daily Dividend Report: SNV,STC,ALLE,SUI,AVGO
The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of $0.34 per share , payable on Oct. 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2022. Stewart Information Services today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment...
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
Why Ford Stock Popped -- Then Dropped
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced ahead in noonday trading on the NYSE Friday, notching a 2.2% gain after reporting a third straight month of sales growth. Ford stock quickly gave back those gains as the afternoon wore on, however. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, the stock is back in the red with a 0.5% loss.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Seagate Technology Holdings is Now Oversold (STX)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Why Kohl's Stock Price Was Up Today
Clothing retailer Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was surging higher on Friday, up as much as 9.4% at 10:49 a.m. ET. In late-day trading, it was still up about 5% to $29.80 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The market was up early on a positive jobs report but tumbled lower in the afternoon...
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $476.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Range Resources (RRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Range Resources (RRC) closed at $32.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
