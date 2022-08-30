Read full article on original website
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp
Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]
Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run
A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center
An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen at South LA party, police say
LOS ANGELES - A suspect has been arrested for intentionally running over and killing a teenager at a South LA party, police said. 21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos. The deadly...
Woman killed when 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
Jessica Jaynee Jenkins Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Euclid Street [Anaheim, CA]
43-Year-Old Woman, Dog Dead after Pedestrian Accident near Cris Avenue. The incident took place around 9:25 p.m., near Cris Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, the 22-year-old male driver of a Dodge SUV struck Jenkins and her...
Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]
42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday.
Long Beach Police conducting murder investigation in 6700 block of Harbor Avenue
On Aug.21, 2022, at approximately 11:44 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue after at least one report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, and a person down in the street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male...
8-year-old boy struck by car in OC community taken off life support, family says
Bradley Rofer was hit on Thursday as he walked his bike through a crosswalk. It was his first time riding his bike to school.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on South Street
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sep. 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of South Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, laying...
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Three arrested in fatal shooting of man in Los Angeles
Two men and a woman were in custody today in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal.The men – Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles – were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder.
Woman dies off Catalina Island after power vessel sinks, authorities say
A 65-year-old woman was killed today and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
