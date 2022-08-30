ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle

WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Durham, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cary, NC
Cary, NC
Cary, NC
wcti12.com

Scientists study NC ghost forests as water levels rise

RALEIGH, Wake County — Researchers at NC State University are continuing to study ghost forests. Ghosts forests are when marsh and vegetation cannot keep up with the rising sea levels and it causes trees to die. Scientists say this is happening more frequently.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
US News and World Report

The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Partnership brings reusable lunch items to Durham charter school

Durham, N.C. — A brand new partnership between a Durham non-profit and a charter school is helping the environment. Don’t Waste Durham and Reaching All Minds Academy have partnered to bring in reusable lunch trays and silverware, cutting carbon emissions, and saving money. The academy spotlights sustainability for...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Danielle Forms in Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days. Tropical Storm Danielle...
RALEIGH, NC
