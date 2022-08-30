Read full article on original website
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
wraltechwire.com
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
Hey all! I’m Brian Gordon, and in this week’s Open Source, we asked Meta if they’re coming to Durham. Then we asked Wolfspeed if they’re coming to Chatham County.
RALEIGH, Wake County — Researchers at NC State University are continuing to study ghost forests. Ghosts forests are when marsh and vegetation cannot keep up with the rising sea levels and it causes trees to die. Scientists say this is happening more frequently.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price. You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations. The company said in a release...
Raleigh, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh will be filled with music-lovers this weekend as the city hosts Hopscotch music festival for its 11th year. The music festival highlights indie pop artists, many who have spawned from across North Carolina. Australian Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is headlining Hopscotch on Thursday this year....
Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Durham, N.C. — A brand new partnership between a Durham non-profit and a charter school is helping the environment. Don’t Waste Durham and Reaching All Minds Academy have partnered to bring in reusable lunch trays and silverware, cutting carbon emissions, and saving money. The academy spotlights sustainability for...
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days. Tropical Storm Danielle...
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found a body in "advanced stages of decomposition" behind a dumpster on Raeford Road on Saturday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers say they found the body of a dead man on the 7700 block. Police said Saturday the man was 58-year-old Roger Eugene...
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A string of break-ins and thefts at a UNC dorm has police alerting the campus community. Hinton James Residence Hall has had three reports of breaking and/or entering or larceny between Aug. 26 and Thursday. UNC police sent out a crime alert about the reports...
DURHAM — Vice President Kamala Harris told seniors at the Durham Center for Senior Life that the new Inflation Reduction Act will cut health care costs and increase access for seniors across the country.
