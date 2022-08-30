Jim Knowles on Ohio State football’s defense heading into the Notre Dame game: ‘We’re 100 percent ready’

Read full article on original website
How Ohio State’s defense turned early failure into second-half dominance of Notre Dame: Nathan Baird’s observations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. 1. Jim Knowles’ first play call as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator was a near-total failure. He aggressively blitzed cornerback Denzel Burke, and the sophomore nearly got home on Notre Dame quarterback Tyler...
Ohio State football, leaning on defense and a former walk-on, holds off Notre Dame for 21-10 victory
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Perhaps the atomic, earth-shattering, overwhelming version of Ohio State football’s offense will still emerge this season. It lay dormant against Notre Dame on Saturday night. To escape with a 21-10 victory, the Buckeyes became a gritty, defense-oriented team relying on the heroics of its five-star, breakout wide receiver.
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best performance in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, but that didn’t keep him from being satisfied with the outcome, let head coach Ryan Day tell it. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards and...
Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud failed to make Heisman statement against Notre Dame, but he’s far from out of the race
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud’s first half of a 21-10 win over Notre Dame looked oddly familiar to that of his first game as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback against Minnesota last season. Things weren’t nearly as crisp as one would’ve hoped. Some of his throws that suggested...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Notre Dame?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football may be without one of its projected starting receivers Saturday against Notre Dame. Julian Fleming was listed as a game-time decision on OSU’s availability report. He is the only scholarship player listed who was not already ruled out for the game.
Ohio State puts on a show against Notre Dame, then survives in the game: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the 100-year-old who has seen everything, the Ohio State Buckeyes put on a show Saturday night. They invited past champions and current millionaires, and they brought out parachutists and fireworks. LeBron James was there again, not just as a fan but as the father of a basketball recruit. Jim Knowles was there for the first time, not just as a $2 million a year defensive coordinator, but as a coach there to fix what was wrong with the Buckeyes a year ago.
Which mascot head did Lee Corso pick between Ohio State football and Notre Dame on ESPN’s College GameDay?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new college football season means another year of watching Lee Corso throw on the mascot heads of teams as he picks the winners of games and the Ohio State-Notre Dame game is up first. The Buckeyes will host the Fighting Irish Saturday in a primetime game...
Ohio State offense has some holes as the Buckeyes trail Notre Dame: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts from the first half of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, with the Buckeyes trailing 10-7: * Jaxon Smith-Njigba getting hurt on the second series of the game felt a bit like Ted Ginn Jr. getting hurt on the kickoff return to open the 2006 national title game. That’s probably going too far, but both were receivers that the OSU offense was built around. And you could feel their absences in how the offenses tried to function without them. Against Florida 16 years ago, the Buckeyes couldn’t overcome it, because Ginn was done for the night.
When does Ohio State football expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming to return?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day expressed some optimism about a quick return for receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. Smith-Njigba appeared to suffer a leg or knee injury on the Buckeyes’ second offensive series against Notre Dame. He missed two series, attempted to return and was in and out of the game before finally shutting down. He spent most of the second half without a helmet and with a towel wrapped around his shoulders.
LeBron James, son Bronny headline Ohio State football’s star-studded guest list for season opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football brought out the stars for its season-opening game against Notre Dame, with LeBron James headlining its list of guests. The four-time MVP and current Los Angles Laker was accompanied by his son Bronny, who is a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, rated as the nation’s No. 41 player and No. 10 combo guard.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football FREE live stream: How to watch, TV | C.J. Stroud, Marcus Freeman
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022 NCAA college football season at home against a Notre Dame team led for the first time by former OSU linebacker Marcus Freeman. Kickoff on Saturday night is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV...
Gene Smith: “I love my alma mater, but we gotta kick their (expletive)-- Ohio State’s first Skull Session of the 2022 season before their game against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith is a proud graduate of Notre Dame, but on Saturday evening, there was no doubt where his allegiances lie. “I love my alma mater,” Smith said, “but we gotta kick their ass tonight.”. Smith spoke at the request of...
Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison show promise but leave plenty of room for growth in first start: Stephen Means’ Observations
COLUMBUS, Ohio --Three observations from Stephen Means after Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. 1. The world may have found out just how elite of a trio Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were in 2021. C.J. Stroud was the Heisman Trophy finalist as...
C.J. Stroud awards Ohio State State football team $500 gift cards to “get fly” ahead of Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Part of being a quarterback is being a team leader, which also means the occasional gift-giving and C.J. Stroud is starting off the season by doing so. Stroud announced following a practice that he would be awarding the entire Ohio State football team with $500 gift cards from the clothing company Express to buy suits ahead of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.
Why C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njibga’s connection can be just as explosive as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud still remembers the first time he met Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and it didn’t take long for the two to realize they already had some things in common. The two were in Dallas in July 2019 at The Opening, a high school football 7-on-7 showcase that...
Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
Man flashes a handgun after asked if he works in store: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Weapon offense, Chillicothe Road: Police were called 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26 after a younger man threatened another shopper by showing him a gun concealed in his trouser waistband in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle store. The dispute began inside the store when the one shopper, 73, asked the younger man if he worked there. Name calling between the two ensued before they separated and finished their shopping. When the older man went to his car the younger one was waiting for him and threatened him before leaving in his vehicle. Police are investigating and looking to speak with the younger man.
