Jim Knowles on Ohio State football’s defense heading into the Notre Dame game: ‘We’re 100 percent ready’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts from the first half of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, with the Buckeyes trailing 10-7: * Jaxon Smith-Njigba getting hurt on the second series of the game felt a bit like Ted Ginn Jr. getting hurt on the kickoff return to open the 2006 national title game. That’s probably going too far, but both were receivers that the OSU offense was built around. And you could feel their absences in how the offenses tried to function without them. Against Florida 16 years ago, the Buckeyes couldn’t overcome it, because Ginn was done for the night.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO