Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Related
Mostly smooth sailing, if not a red wave, for Ohio GOP in November: Thomas Suddes
Though there are some potholes in the pavement, Ohio Republicans appear to be on the road to significant statewide victories 65 days from now in November’s statewide general election, unless something radical happens — such as more indictments in the House Bill 6-FirstEnergy scandal. That is, for the...
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Ohio abortion clinics seeking to halt so-called fetal ‘heartbeat’ law shift legal strategy in pursuit of faster resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio abortion providers, who have been waiting for two months for the Ohio Supreme Court to rule on the state law that bans abortion when fetal cardiac activity has been detected, asked the high court Friday morning to dismiss its case as they pursue new legal avenues they hope will produce a faster ruling.
J.D. Vance largely avoids pivot to center in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race after culture-war heavy Republican primary
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – J.D. Vance hit more than a few right-wing notes in the lead-up to his victory in the Republican U.S. primary earlier this year. But while his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan, has tried to curate a more moderate image in a play for voters on the other side of the aisle, Vance is sticking to the approach that helped him win ex-President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the crowded and costly GOP primary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tournament winner shocks Lake Erie walleye anglers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are a couple of traditional ways to catch Lake Erie walleye in summertime. Anglers cast with forward spinners or small spinner rigs tipped with a nightcrawler, or they troll a variety of diving plugs, spoons or spinner rigs. John Hoyer, of Orono, Minn., however, has pioneered...
COVID-19 cases in Ohio rise after weeks of decline: weekly coronavirus update for Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After dropping for four weeks in row, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio increased by nearly 2,000 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 25,280 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Last week, the state reported 23,436 new cases of the illness.
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
The time is now to act to head off coming opioid overdose surge: editorial
As cleveland.com’s Gretchen Kuda Croen recently reported, modeling suggests that a tidal wave of drug overdose deaths is coming – to Ohio and the nation. And with Ohio, the seventh most populous state, ranked No. 4 in drug overdose deaths in 2020, there’s little doubt that the state and region will again be in the eye of this tragic storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio need to give moderate voters more reasons to back them
I would like the U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio to know that, if their current political ads are any indicators of what is to come as we approach the elections, they are inadequate. Neither candidate will win without the moderate vote. As a voter, I specifically want to see the...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
No. 6 Mentor survives No. 15 Riverside as last-second field goal goes right
MENTOR, Ohio – Forty-six minutes of ugly football means nothing when you have two minutes of glory. That was Mentor’s night at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium on Friday as the Cardinals walked away with an improbable 7-6 victory. The Cardinals offense looked out of sorts, flustered and lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
Asia will have a big influence on Northeast Ohio: Michael Weidokal
CLEVELAND -- For much of Northeast Ohio’s history, its primary international ties have been with Canada to the north and with Europe. To this day, Northeast Ohio’s international economic ties remain largely focused on our neighbors in North America and with Europe, with those two regions accounting for two-thirds of all exports from our state, as well as a large share of the foreign investment into our region. However, Asia’s influence on Northeast Ohio has been steadily growing in recent decades, and given Asia’s growing role in the global economy, this influence is likely to continue to expand. In fact, Asia is likely to play a major role in determining our region’s economic future.
Police check on screaming turkeys and neighbor’s noisy alarm clock: Russell Township Police Blotter
Police responded to a report of an unknown sound of screaming shortly before 1 p.m. Aug. 21 near the caller’s home. Officers checked the area and found a flock of turkeys and a fox, which was likely the cause of the ruckus. Alarming noise: Chillicothe Road. Residents called police...
Suspected drunk driver hits Pinecrest cop’s parked car twice: Orange Police Blotter
Car crash (private property), drunk driving, reckless operation (off-street), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. An off-duty police officer working security at Pinecrest reported at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 29 that he had been patrolling the rear of Wall Street when he noticed that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee had struck his personal vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango while it was parked near the back door of The Last Page.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0