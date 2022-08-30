ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

J.D. Vance largely avoids pivot to center in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race after culture-war heavy Republican primary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – J.D. Vance hit more than a few right-wing notes in the lead-up to his victory in the Republican U.S. primary earlier this year. But while his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan, has tried to curate a more moderate image in a play for voters on the other side of the aisle, Vance is sticking to the approach that helped him win ex-President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the crowded and costly GOP primary.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Linus Women Health#The Supreme Court#Women S Med#Statehouse
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Asia will have a big influence on Northeast Ohio: Michael Weidokal

CLEVELAND -- For much of Northeast Ohio’s history, its primary international ties have been with Canada to the north and with Europe. To this day, Northeast Ohio’s international economic ties remain largely focused on our neighbors in North America and with Europe, with those two regions accounting for two-thirds of all exports from our state, as well as a large share of the foreign investment into our region. However, Asia’s influence on Northeast Ohio has been steadily growing in recent decades, and given Asia’s growing role in the global economy, this influence is likely to continue to expand. In fact, Asia is likely to play a major role in determining our region’s economic future.
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Suspected drunk driver hits Pinecrest cop’s parked car twice: Orange Police Blotter

Car crash (private property), drunk driving, reckless operation (off-street), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. An off-duty police officer working security at Pinecrest reported at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 29 that he had been patrolling the rear of Wall Street when he noticed that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee had struck his personal vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango while it was parked near the back door of The Last Page.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy