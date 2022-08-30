ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: It wasn't pretty, but Huskers avoid embarrassing loss

It certainly wasn’t pretty. Nebraska avoided disaster, pulling away in the 2nd half for a 38-17 win over FCS foe North Dakota. A loss would’ve been unimaginable. Yet at half, Nebraska found itself in a 7-7 dogfight and the boos rained down from the sellout Memorial Stadium crowd.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Anthony Grant off to historic pace over first 2 games played at Nebraska

Anthony Grant was regarded as the No. 1 running back recruit in the junior college ranks and among the top 20 overall junior college recruits when he came to Nebraska in 2022. On Saturday, he lived up to the hype, setting Nebraska’s record for most yards in the first 2 games of a players tenure with the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Week 2 Highlights

OMAHA, Neb. — Week 2 of Operation Football featured a full slate of high school football games across the state. In the Monster Matchup, Elkhorn South held off Millard South, 31-28, to beat the Patriots for the first time in program history and improve to 2-0. More highlights from...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska native attempts world record on the Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It started with a phone call to the City Hall of Bellevue. “We were having a meeting downstairs in the City Council Chambers, and I get a phone call from Lisa,” said Phil Davidson, Community Relations for City of Bellevue. “I said, Phil, you’re not...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Luke Bryan ticket giveaway for Applejack

NEBRASKA CITY- While in Nebraska City during the Applejack weekend, check out some of these places in town to see where you can get registered to win tickets to Luke Bryan in Murdock on September 22nd. *Contests are held independent of B103, and may vary depending on the location. Applejack...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
98.1 KHAK

State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80

A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE

