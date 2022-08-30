Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost answers question on Nebraska's turnaround, offensive playcaller in second half of Week 1
Scott Frost has to be feeling the flames at this point. While the season opener loss was eye-opening, it was surprising to see that Nebraska still struggled on Saturday against North Dakota, and even stayed tied at a feeble 7-7 through halftime. Many people were surprised that Frost returned for...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Nebraska's sluggish start vs. North Dakota ramps heat on head coach even higher
Scott Frost’s hot seat is not going away anytime soon, and Nebraska is once again looking sluggish against FCS foe North Dakota. After opening the game with a defensive stop and touchdown, the same old problems have cropped up for the Huskers. It has kept North Dakota close throughout the first half and into halftime.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: It wasn't pretty, but Huskers avoid embarrassing loss
It certainly wasn’t pretty. Nebraska avoided disaster, pulling away in the 2nd half for a 38-17 win over FCS foe North Dakota. A loss would’ve been unimaginable. Yet at half, Nebraska found itself in a 7-7 dogfight and the boos rained down from the sellout Memorial Stadium crowd.
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Grant off to historic pace over first 2 games played at Nebraska
Anthony Grant was regarded as the No. 1 running back recruit in the junior college ranks and among the top 20 overall junior college recruits when he came to Nebraska in 2022. On Saturday, he lived up to the hype, setting Nebraska’s record for most yards in the first 2 games of a players tenure with the Huskers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 2 Highlights
OMAHA, Neb. — Week 2 of Operation Football featured a full slate of high school football games across the state. In the Monster Matchup, Elkhorn South held off Millard South, 31-28, to beat the Patriots for the first time in program history and improve to 2-0. More highlights from...
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. North Dakota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; North Dakota 5-6 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Cornhuskers were 3-9 last year and are coming off of a 31-28 loss against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits
OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska native attempts world record on the Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It started with a phone call to the City Hall of Bellevue. “We were having a meeting downstairs in the City Council Chambers, and I get a phone call from Lisa,” said Phil Davidson, Community Relations for City of Bellevue. “I said, Phil, you’re not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Luke Bryan ticket giveaway for Applejack
NEBRASKA CITY- While in Nebraska City during the Applejack weekend, check out some of these places in town to see where you can get registered to win tickets to Luke Bryan in Murdock on September 22nd. *Contests are held independent of B103, and may vary depending on the location. Applejack...
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
Comments / 0