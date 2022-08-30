ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
8 News Now

Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the driver […]
8newsnow.com

Man, 32, missing from west valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a man who was last seen late Thursday in the west valley. Police on Saturday issued a news release on Kyle Kaloi, 32, who was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Rezzo Street, near Sky Vista and Alta drives in the area of Summerlin North.
KTNV

Police activity cleared on Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: At 12:09 p.m., RTC reported that the police activity has been cleared. Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. All eastbound lanes are blocked while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised...
KTNV

Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas. Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in...
news3lv.com

Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
news3lv.com

Southbound U.S. 95 back open near Searchlight after crash in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southbound U.S. 95 is back open near Searchlight after a crash across the state line in California Friday. A Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. CHP's website listed the...
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead

Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
news3lv.com

Police look for 73-year-old man missing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Friday. Eddie Lucas was last seen in the 3700 block of Briarglen Lane near Vegas and Rancho Drive around 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. MORE ON...
