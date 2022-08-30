ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, VA

WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
LEESBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Shootout With Police in Prince William County Sends 2 to Hospital

Authorities are investigating an apparent shootout that involved officers Thursday night in Prince William County, Virginia. Several law enforcement agencies were conducting an undercover operation at the time. Police are still piecing together what happened, but Prince William County police said shots were fired back and forth. Police said four officers opened fire and two people were hit by bullets.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road

The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility

A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
MANASSAS, VA
wfmd.com

Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business

The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
THURMONT, MD
theriver953.com

September 4, 2022

WINCHESTER, VA
wfmd.com

Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies

Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown

The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

