Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia
LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
wfxrtv.com
Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
Police still looking for suspect after second attempted abduction in Reston
Fairfax County Police say a man tried to grab a teenager who was walking on the sidewalk around the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue. The teenager was able to break free and run away from the suspect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
2 hurt in Prince William Co. Fentanyl drug bust, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police. Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge. In a press conference following the shooting, officials...
State Police investigating crash that killed Virginia man
Police said the driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was headed south on a private driveway when the driver stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Lee Highway. The driver pulled directly into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, and the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru in the side.
Police: Man killed in shooting in Fairfax, ‘good Samaritan’ captured suspect
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting on the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in the Hybla Valley area just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. When the officers got there, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and a second man who was being held down by a "good Samaritan."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Shootout With Police in Prince William County Sends 2 to Hospital
Authorities are investigating an apparent shootout that involved officers Thursday night in Prince William County, Virginia. Several law enforcement agencies were conducting an undercover operation at the time. Police are still piecing together what happened, but Prince William County police said shots were fired back and forth. Police said four officers opened fire and two people were hit by bullets.
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
Two hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Woodbridge
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility
A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
Maryland woman to serve 35 years for murder of 81-year-old with rolling pin
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A woman will spend decades in prison for the murder of an 81-year-old that took place in 2020. A Frederick County Circuit Court judge gave 37-year-old Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo (AKA Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mego, AKA Maria Gloria Vasquez Mego) a life sentence Friday, suspending all but 35 years. Additionally, […]
wfmd.com
Two Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges After Traffic Stop In Frederick County
One man faces 13 charges and is a convicted felon. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A car was pulled over for speeding in Frederick County, and two people went to jail for gun and drug offenses. At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle on...
Prince William County armed robbery arrest made after eight months
Prince William County Police arrested 19-year-old Elvis Samuel Paz Villatoro on Thursday, Aug. 25. as one of the suspects sought in connection to a robbery that occurred on December 18, 2021 in the 2800 block of PS Business Center Dr. in Woodbridge.
wfmd.com
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
theriver953.com
September 4, 2022
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
wfmd.com
46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown
The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
Comments / 0