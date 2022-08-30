Read full article on original website
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
Young People Living With HIV Face Higher Suicide Risk
Adolescents and young adults who acquired HIV at birth are more likely to attempt suicide than their HIV-negative peers, according to the first study dedicated to evaluating suicide risk among youth living with HIV. Those facing stigma and other hardships in life are even more likely to try to take their lives, researchers reported last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal.
Vertical Transmission of Hepatitis C Is Higher Than Previously Reported
Some 7.2% of pregnant women with hepatitis C may pass on the virus to their infants, a rate higher than previously reported, according to study results published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) can be transmitted from mothers to their babies during pregnancy or gestation. The...
Only 41% of Pregnant People Were Screened for Hepatitis C in 2021
Although hepatitis C screening rates for pregnant people have increased since the advent of new guidelines recommending universal screening during each pregnancy, less than half received the recommended tests in early 2021, according to study results published in Obstetrics and Gynecology. People insured through Medicaid were even less likely to be screened.
Spirituality Among Black Adults Linked to Better Heart Health
New research has found that African-American adults who frequently participate in religious or spiritual activities may be more likely to have better cardiovascular health. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study is the first to investigate the correlation between religious beliefs and spirituality and the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 metrics—diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight. (In June, these were revised to include sleep and renamed Life’s Essential 8.)
Monoclonal Antibody Reduces Asthma Attacks in Black and Latino Youth
A National Institutes of Health (NIH) clinical trial found that mepolizumab, a monoclonal antibody, decreased asthma attacks by 27% among Black and Latino children with severe asthma in low-income urban neighborhoods. These children are notably underrepresented in clinical trials of treatments for asthma, which is caused by chronic inflammation of the airways.
$4.5M Joint Effort to Improve Black HIV Care in Three Southern Cities
For several years now, national HIV rates have been highest in the South, notably among Black Americans. The region also lags in access to HIV prevention, care and treatment—a situation that has only worsened since the arrival of COVID-19. But a new $4.5 million collaboration funded by drugmaker Gilead Sciences aims to improve HIV health inequities in the South.
Could Cabenuva and Apretude Injections Be Self-Administered?
A high-concentration formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites such as the thigh or belly could potentially allow people to self-administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a pair of studies presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. This could help overcome one of the major barriers to wider adoption of long-acting injectables.
Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, August 20, marks Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (SHAAD) 2022. The region accounts for 53% of new HIV cases and 47% of all deaths among people with HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Specifically, it’s estimated that 18,500 of the 34,800 new HIV diagnoses in 2019 were in the South.
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
Could Drones Provide HIV Care in Hard-to-Reach Areas?
Could drones be the future of getting antiretroviral treatment and other medications to people in hard-to-reach areas?. Some scientists think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) last week in Montreal, two teams presented research testing the technology in Uganda and Guinea. These approach could potentially also help in the United States, especially in rural and Indigenous communities.
Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
From Medications to Uterine Fibroid Embolization
In 2016, Rose Jackson* noticed that her menstrual flow was becoming heavier. At first, she did not experience any of the pain or cramping that usually signal the presence of fibroids. But eventually, her periods became prolonged, until one day she bled for almost one month—three weeks in succession with only one week off.
Black People Most Affected by Rise in Drug Overdose Deaths
In 2020, the United States saw a 30% increase in drug overdose deaths—92,000 lives lost. A recent study published in JAMA Network found that communities of color were particularly impacted by drugs, including fentanyl. The relative overdose death rate rose by 44% among Black people and 39% among American Indians and Alaska Natives. White people saw a 22% increase.
Skin Cancer May Be Overlooked in People With Dark Skin
Brykyta Shelton found herself standing in a checkout line of a big-box retailer, uncomfortably aware as a woman ahead of her stared at her sandaled feet. Shelton had been taking medication for months for what her doctor said was toenail fungus, but one nail still looked gross. After Shelton completed...
New Campaign Encourages African Americans and Latinos to Perform CPR
Latinas who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital have low survival rates despite improvements in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. In the United States, Latino and African Americans, two groups that have experienced longstanding structural racism and lack of access to education and health care, are at higher risk for cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting as well as worse survival outcomes. A study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation found that the higher proportion of Latino residents in a neighborhood, the lower the odds were of receiving bystander CPR and of surviving.
Unraveling the Interplay of Omicron, Reinfections, and Long COVID
The latest COVID-19 surge, caused by a shifting mix of quickly evolving omicron subvariants, appears to be waning, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to fall. Like past COVID waves, this one will leave a lingering imprint in the form of long COVID, an ill-defined catchall term for a set of symptoms that can include debilitating fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pain, and brain fog.
