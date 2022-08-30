EUGENE, Ore. -- A boy in his early teens was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a truck and trying to evade police officers, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, one of their youth services officers was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road just before 8:15 a.m. on September 1. The woman told the officer that her rented U-haul Chevy Silverado, and various other items were stolen by a boy in his early teens that she had been helping, according to EPD. They said she also reported the teen had a CO2-powered airsoft gun.

