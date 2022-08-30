Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal trespass following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said at 5:40 a.m. the 27-year old allegedly refused to leave a business in the 1500 block of West Harvard Avenue, after being ordered to by an officer and an employee. He was detained on a second-degree count and was also held for a parole violation. The suspect was jailed without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly damaging Halloween decorations in front of a home early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:00 a.m. the 24-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Southeast Jackson Street where the incident allegedly took place. He was charged with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $7,500.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
kezi.com
Teenager arrested after recklessly driving stolen truck, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A boy in his early teens was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a truck and trying to evade police officers, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, one of their youth services officers was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road just before 8:15 a.m. on September 1. The woman told the officer that her rented U-haul Chevy Silverado, and various other items were stolen by a boy in his early teens that she had been helping, according to EPD. They said she also reported the teen had a CO2-powered airsoft gun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGEDLY ENTERING A VEHICLE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after she allegedly entered a vehicle in the 900 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The RPD report said officers contacted the 32-year old Wednesday just after 2:30 p.m. They determined she stole a small item from that vehicle. She was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and for third-degree theft. Bail was set at $7,500.
kezi.com
Man arrested after string of attacks, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for an alleged assault incident on Wednesday. An SPD report said just before 4:30 p.m. 37-year Dylan Thatcher disagreed with another man’s driving and followed him through town. Thatcher then allegedly stopped in the middle lane of travel in the 800 block of East Central Avenue, and punched the victim in the face repeatedly, knocking him unconscious.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE MAN JAILED, ONE CITED, FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
One man was jailed and one was cited following an alleged criminal trespass incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. the suspects were found in a vacant residence in the 600 block of Bellview Court. The property had multiple signs warning against trespass. The report said neither man had sufficient cause to believe they had permission to be there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 7:30 p.m., 38-year old Nathaniel Sellers was arrested after allegedly knocking over two dumpsters in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and for offensive littering. Sellers was held on $5,000 bail.
kezi.com
Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DUII CHARGES
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII related incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. officers were handling an incident in the 2700 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The 38-year old arrived to pick up someone involved. He was visibly impaired and partially performed standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and allegedly refused a breath test at the jail. A search warrant was applied for then granted, for his blood alcohol content.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 1
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 30, 3:40 a.m., Hull St. & John Topits, “CBPD served two warrants,” on 50-year old Matthew Wade Livingston charging Curry Co. SO FTA on Disorderly Conduct II; Medford PD charging FTA on Unlawful Use of Weapon, “Livingston cited in lieu of custody.”
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
theashlandchronicle.com
SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Arrests Domestic Violence Suspect, Seizes 40 Firearms, 150 Lbs. Illegal Cannabis
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant early yesterday morning at a residence on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point. JCSO Patrol utilized SWAT, K9, and the Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT) to serve the warrant due to firearm threats made by the suspect towards law enforcement.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
Comments / 0