Johnson City, TN

Yung Gravy to headline ETSU’s SGA concert

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU officials on Tuesday announced the headliner for the SGA Fall 2022 Concert.

Yung Gravy will take the stage at the Oct. 15 event at 7 p.m. at the Freedom Hall Civic Center. A news release from the university states the concert will feature a blend of rap and pop music genres. Other performers include Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller.

Headliner Yung Gravy, 26, gained fame from garnering a large audience on Soundcloud — an online audio distribution platform and music-sharing site. The platinum-certified rapper performed in three sold-out tours in North America, two tours in Europe along with stints in Australia and New Zealand before launching a world tour, “Experience the Sensation, Part 2,” which sold out.

His full-length debut “Sensational” made its way into the top five on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, racking up over 450 million streams.

Peach Tree Rascals, a certified-gold music group from San Jose, reached fame from their TikTok-viral song, “Mariposa,” which hit the top spot on the Alternative Radio Chart. Their first debut extended play, “Camp Nowhere,” accumulated over 300 million streams.

Another performer, Lisa Heller, appeals to listeners with messages of resilience and overcoming heartache, doubt and fear, a news release stated. Tens of thousands follow the up-and-coming artist on social media, and Heller boasts millions of streams on multiple platforms.

Ticket information for the 2022 SGA Fall Concert will appear on the concert web page as it becomes available.

