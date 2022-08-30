Read full article on original website
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Former Dodgers World Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone
Former Dodgers outfielder Aj Pollock has had the longevity of a baseball career that many can only dream of having
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Looks on the Positive Side After Losing Series to Mets
L.A. star Freddie Freeman was more focused on the return of pitcher Clayton Kershaw than on the Dodgers' series loss to a potential playoff opponent.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Sometimes Feels Like He's 'Never Picked Up a Bat Before'
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo opens up about his hitting problems, saying a swing is "intricate" and a hitter can sometimes "lose that feeling."
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country
Yasiel is 'getting Puiggy with it' over in Korea.
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans
The New York Yankees placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the IL due to right wrist inflammation, per Bryan Hoch. The Benintendi injury comes at a bad time, as the Yankees have struggled as of late and their AL East lead is declining rapidly. The Yankees held a lead of over 15 games just a few […] The post Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face
After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”
Dodgers News: LA Inks Veteran Reliever to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed veteran relief pitcher Keone Kela to a minor-league contract on Wednesday after he was released by the Diamondbacks.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Do Mitch Haniger and Luis Castillo Have Futures With Mariners?
ESPN's Jeff Passan joined 710 Seattle Sports on Friday morning and had some interesting things to say about a few players on the Mariners' roster. Could Mitch Haniger and Luis Castillo be extended? What do their futures in Seattle look like?
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022
The Washington Nationals will meet the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series at Citi Field in Queens. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Mets prediction or pick. The Nationals defeated the Mets 7-1 on Saturday. Washington started things early when Luis Garcia turned a Max Scherzer pitch and […] The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Yankees promote top prospect Oswald Peraza as fans demand roster changes
As the complaints and protests were reaching threat level midnight in the Bronx, the New York Yankees have finally made a constructive decision to quiet down their fanbase amid this current dismal stretch of play. On Thursday, Sept. 1, as rosters were set to expand, the organization promoted No. 3...
Ciara reacts to Russell Wilson’s whopping $245 million extension
Russell Wilson has yet to take a snap for the Denver Broncos, yet he’s already secured a massive $245 million extension. After the news broke, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, reacted on Twitter:. “Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s...
Dolphins coach’s great reaction to Patriots adding Lynn Bowden Jr.
NFL teams seemingly pride themselves on being as secretive as possible, especially with offensive and defensive playbooks. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem to be as protective as other football coaches, though. Miami’s new head coach was asked during a press conference on Thursday if he or the...
