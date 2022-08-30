ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

BCA releases back-to-school online safety guidelines

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released guidelines and reminders for digital safety as back-to-school season begins. In a press release, BCA officials say parents should discusses "proper device etiquette" with their kids before they go back to class. Officials say...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Black police officers help local families get ready for school

ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Hospitals call strike unlawful, nurses union responds

But some Minnesota hospitals are now calling the potential strike "unlawful" and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital executives say the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice to strike, but that it didn't file a 30-day notice with the state's Bureau of Mediation Services.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area intend to walk off the job for three days later this month after issuing a 10-day notice to strike. "It is with heavy hearts that we take this action," MNA...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023

MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Enger Tower in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth may be the most picturesque city in Minnesota, luring visitors from all over the world to take in Lake Superior, the legendary lift bridge and other amazing natural sites. Our KARE in the Air drone series features one of the best viewpoints to take in...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
SAINT PAUL, MN
