Officials evacuate State Fair late Saturday night after 'disturbances' near Midway
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Officials evacuated the Minnesota State Fair late Saturday night after there were "disturbances in the area of the Midway." Fair officials say the evacuation happened around 10:20 p.m. Authorities have not provided any additional details about the disturbances, but a KARE 11 crew at the fairgrounds confirmed seeing police tape near the Midway.
BCA releases back-to-school online safety guidelines
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released guidelines and reminders for digital safety as back-to-school season begins. In a press release, BCA officials say parents should discusses "proper device etiquette" with their kids before they go back to class. Officials say...
East St. Paul Target temporarily closes after gunshots, man arrested
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Target store on the eastside of St. Paul has closed for the rest of the day Friday after several gunshots were fired in the store's parking lot. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he fired shots "directed at employees" in the parking lot outside the Target at 1744 Suburban Ave. in St. Paul.
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
Black police officers help local families get ready for school
ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
Hospitals call strike unlawful, nurses union responds
But some Minnesota hospitals are now calling the potential strike "unlawful" and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital executives say the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice to strike, but that it didn't file a 30-day notice with the state's Bureau of Mediation Services.
Judge rules Apple River stabbing suspect will stand trial for homicide
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on Wisconsin's Apple River will stand trial for homicide, a St. Croix County judge ruled Friday. In August, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was charged with first-degree intentional homicide...
Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Wednesday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The crowds at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn. Read on for a look at the guests who swung by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area intend to walk off the job for three days later this month after issuing a 10-day notice to strike. "It is with heavy hearts that we take this action," MNA...
St. Paul police investigating after man found fatally shot on Rice Street
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating after a call for shots fired led to the discovery of a man's body on Rice Street in the city's North End neighborhood. In a press conference, police said they were called to the area of Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023
MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year
ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
KARE in the Air: Enger Tower in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth may be the most picturesque city in Minnesota, luring visitors from all over the world to take in Lake Superior, the legendary lift bridge and other amazing natural sites. Our KARE in the Air drone series features one of the best viewpoints to take in...
Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
'I'm ready to get out there and do this': 10-year-old on showing her dairy cows at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — For the hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Minnesota State Fair, a day at the fairgrounds involves a lot of walking, a lot of eating, maybe some shopping and the chance to "ooh" and "ahh" over hundreds of animals. But for the people showing...
THC vendors cash in on State Fair crowds outside of gates
ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to the Minnesota State Fair, no one wants to be on the outside looking in, but in some cases certain vendors don't have a choice. "We reached out to them last year, and this year, and we got denied," said Michael Donnelly with Beezwax and Kooka Inc.
