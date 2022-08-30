ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

NEXT WEEK: News 4 makes the move to 6:30

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a whole new show, But the same trustworthy coverage you expect from Your Hometown News Leader. Watch News 4 at 6:30 – weeknights on NBC Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Dothan, AL
Dothan, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
wdhn.com

The new chairman of Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is currently working on its 26th home since being formed in 1999. At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Jimmerson was appointed chairman he takes over for Eugene and Charlene Goolsby who recently “retired” after more than two decades of helping manage the organization and has built homes in Enterprise and Elba.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

City blames one woman for feeding mess

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Missing Samson teen located

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
SAMSON, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves have come out of the gate fast in 2022, carrying back-to-back wins after knocking off Robert E. Lee a week ago. The Wolves put that 2-0 record to the test against a 7A powerhouse in Auburn. Auburn wins 42-14.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Millman
WDHN

The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
HEADLAND, AL
wtvy.com

His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Enterprise vs Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a tough home loss against Auburn, Enterprise now goes on the road for another test in 7A region 2, against Central Phenix City. Enterprise has not been able to beat the Red Devils since 2015, tonight could change the narrative for the Wildcats. Phenix City is able to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
elba-clipper.com

Help Keep Pea River Clean...

Elba Mayor Tom Maddox shared this photo of items pulled Sunday from the Pea River by a group of local citizens. The mayor said the group worked diligently to clean the river by removing the trash items that had somehow over time gotten into the waterway. He said the citizens piled the items on a sandbar, and he went early Monday morning to load and deliver them for proper disposal. The mayor asked that citizens help keep the river clean and not pollute it by throwing items such as these into Pea River.
ELBA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Peanut#Creativity#Festival#Social Media
wdhn.com

City of Dothan water outage advisory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Labor Day closings, service interruptions

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Netflix
alreporter.com

Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility

Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama city to get its first charter school after lengthy debate

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Dothan’s first charter school will open next fall after all, with a focus on improving educational opportunities for students underserved by the local school system. Charter leaders voted 6-3 Wednesday to...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy