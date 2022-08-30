Elba Mayor Tom Maddox shared this photo of items pulled Sunday from the Pea River by a group of local citizens. The mayor said the group worked diligently to clean the river by removing the trash items that had somehow over time gotten into the waterway. He said the citizens piled the items on a sandbar, and he went early Monday morning to load and deliver them for proper disposal. The mayor asked that citizens help keep the river clean and not pollute it by throwing items such as these into Pea River.

ELBA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO