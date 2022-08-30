Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
NEXT WEEK: News 4 makes the move to 6:30
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a whole new show, But the same trustworthy coverage you expect from Your Hometown News Leader. Watch News 4 at 6:30 – weeknights on NBC Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
wdhn.com
‘Ford Country’ residents against idea of liquor store in their neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Some residents in District 2, known as the ‘Ford Country’ area are doing what they can to prevent the approval of a liquor store near their homes. A sign has been placed in front of a vacant building next door to the Sandher Gas Station on Third Avenue where they will do business if approved.
wdhn.com
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
The new chairman of Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is currently working on its 26th home since being formed in 1999. At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Jimmerson was appointed chairman he takes over for Eugene and Charlene Goolsby who recently “retired” after more than two decades of helping manage the organization and has built homes in Enterprise and Elba.
wtvy.com
City blames one woman for feeding mess
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
wtvy.com
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves have come out of the gate fast in 2022, carrying back-to-back wins after knocking off Robert E. Lee a week ago. The Wolves put that 2-0 record to the test against a 7A powerhouse in Auburn. Auburn wins 42-14.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
wtvy.com
His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
The Extra Point: Enterprise vs Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a tough home loss against Auburn, Enterprise now goes on the road for another test in 7A region 2, against Central Phenix City. Enterprise has not been able to beat the Red Devils since 2015, tonight could change the narrative for the Wildcats. Phenix City is able to […]
elba-clipper.com
Help Keep Pea River Clean...
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox shared this photo of items pulled Sunday from the Pea River by a group of local citizens. The mayor said the group worked diligently to clean the river by removing the trash items that had somehow over time gotten into the waterway. He said the citizens piled the items on a sandbar, and he went early Monday morning to load and deliver them for proper disposal. The mayor asked that citizens help keep the river clean and not pollute it by throwing items such as these into Pea River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
wdhn.com
Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
wdhn.com
Labor Day closings, service interruptions
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
wtvy.com
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury, on Wednesday, convicted Kevin Saffold of conniving to scam an elderly woman who he convinced to purchase vehicles and obtain a credit card. Saffold, frequent police critic, accompanied the 79-year-old to a Dothan dealership twice in three days where she bought the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alreporter.com
Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility
Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age.
WALB 10
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died. WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover. Cooper had...
Alabama city to get its first charter school after lengthy debate
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Dothan’s first charter school will open next fall after all, with a focus on improving educational opportunities for students underserved by the local school system. Charter leaders voted 6-3 Wednesday to...
Comments / 0