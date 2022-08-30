Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Devastating update after dad-of-four reported missing from family camping trip when he vanished from his tent
A FATHER of four who reportedly went missing during a family camping trip has been found dead not far from where his tent was set up. The body of Adrien Hachey, 43, of New Jersey was discovered in a small body of water on August 23, Pennsylvania State Police said.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
WOLF
Tractor-trailer crashes into Scranton home causing many to lose power
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in the early morning hours Friday causing the neighborhood to lose power. The emergency call of a tractor-trailer on fire after crashing into a house came in around 1:53 AM. Firefighters arrived at the 3000 block of Birney Ave...
Man convicted of assaulting Camp Hill prison guard
A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
therecord-online.com
Centre County mother and daughter located
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
WOLF
PSP release photo of 17-year-old homicide suspect
BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police have released a photo of Alan Jay Meyers, the 17-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning. Meyers is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for criminal homicide. On Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM,...
Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
WOLF
Scranton Post Office Mailbox Break-In
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — “I think that’s good to stop it, while they are still investigating”. The boxes outside the post office on Stafford Avenue in Scranton were broken into between Monday night and Tuesday. Postal Inspector George Clark tells me that the United States Postal...
Pa. woman accused of lying to police about newborn’s birth, death
SELINSGROVE – A Northumberland County woman has been accused of falsely telling police she had given birth, the newborn had died and a friend disposed of the body. State police at Selinsgrove Wednesday said they will file a charge of false reports to law enforcement against Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury.
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
PA woman charged with labor trafficking foster kids
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Ellen Cummings in connection to labor trafficking, forcing minors, including her foster children under her care to work at their business for free. According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an investigation was done on Cummings along with her husband Scott Mogel, who died […]
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
