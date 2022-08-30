ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony's new Dolby Atmos soundbar is like a cheaper Sonos Arc, and it's tempting

By Matt Bolton
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTHho_0hbFx9WT00
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has just announced its latest soundbar at IFA 2022, the Sony HT-A3000, which is an all-in-one bar that's designed to deliver positional Dolby Atmos sound and great bass from a single box.

The Sony HT-A3000 will be available in October, and will cost £599 / $699, with an Australian launch yet to be confirmed.

Its speaker configuration is officially 3.1 channels, with three forward-firing speakers (left, right and center), and dual subwoofer units. There are no upfiring drivers for Dolby Atmos, but it does support the audio format, and it includes Sony's excellent sound processing that creates the impression of height and extra width – we've heard it before in the likes of the Sony HT-G700, and it's seriously impressive, landing that product a place in our list of the best soundbars.

You get HDMI eARC and optical input to get your sound into the bar, though there's no HDMI passthrough sadly – it seems an odd omission at this mid-range price, considering Sony has included it in cheaper options in the past.

It works with DTS:X as well as Dolby Atmos, and it also supports Sony's Acoustic Center Sync feature, which means that if you use it with compatible Sony Bravia XR TVs (such as the Sony X90J or Sony A80K), the TV's speakers will combine with the soundbar for an even bigger sound.

And it doesn't have to be a one-box soundbar if you don't want it to.

Angling against the Arc?

The design and features of this soundbar seem to be targeted straight at the success of the Sonos Arc – it offers the same kind of promise (immersive 3D sound and solid bass from a single box), but comes in at £300 / $200 cheaper than Sonos' option.

Now, it should be noted that the Sonos Arc features many more speaker drivers than this, including side- and up-firing drivers as well as forward-firing speakers. That gives it more directional power as well likely more dynamic sound (we're basing that on our experience with both the Arc and the Sony HT-G700).

However, not everyone counts the number of speakers. What they want is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars and maybe don't have the space or aesthetic desire for a separate subwoofer. And maybe they don't want to spend as much as the Sonos Arc costs.

That could cover a lot of people, and we think the price and feature combination here could tap into them really well. And like Sonos' soundbars, you can add more units for a more elaborate setup. You can add rear speakers for a full 5.1 surround setup, or an actual dedicated subwoofer, which will mean deeper and meatier bass than a soundbar alone can deliver. The Sony SA-RS3S rear speakers are the ideal match for the A3000, and they'll cost £449 / $349.

IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) is Europe's biggest tech show, and TechRadar is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and announcements, plus our hands-on first impressions of the new TVs, wearables, audio devices and other gadgets on show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXe30_0hbFx9WT00

Matt is TechRadar's Senior Editor for TV and Audio, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of reviewers to watch gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment

If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Tv#Dolby Atmos#Soundbar#Sonos Arc#Ifa 2022#Australian
TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Lenovo Labor Day sale - get a 2-in-1 laptop for only $126

Lenovo is now involved with this year's Labor Day sales with a respectable selection of discounted laptops. These include $248 off a 300e Gen 2 with an 11-inch touchscreen, as well as nearly $600 off a Lenovo ThinkBook. We think the best deal is the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Pro camera: 7 things it needs to retain its crown

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be Apple's new flagship smartphones when they launch on September 7. And their most hyped feature is once again the camera system, which has been tipped to be a big jump up from the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple's current 'Pro'...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review

An improved screen, new processor, and excellent stylus integration make this a solid improvement on the first-generation Tab P11 Pro. Weak camera performance and a lack of LTE will be frustrating for some users, however. Pros. +. Excellent display. +. Decent pricing. +. Stylus support and clever storage solution. Cons.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TCL Europe introduces its XL Collection at IFA 2022

At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV, which will be available in the European market, as well as plans to continue expanding its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. Last year, the brand introduced its XL Collection TVs in the North American market....
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hands on: Honor Tab 8 review

The Honor Tab 8 isn’t posing as an iPad rival, and it’s not a jack-of-all-trades tablet. It’s a big screen that’s great for streaming movies or reading ebooks, and the long-lasting battery and slender build make it perfect for these tasks. However, thanks to its weak processor and software that’s clearly not optimized for the tablet experience, it’s not a productivity or gaming powerhouse.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

If Lenovo’s new AR glasses can stick the landing I’ll be first in line to get a pair

Lenovo is gearing up to launch an all-new product: a pair of AR glasses for your smartphone, tablet, and computer. The Lenovo Glasses T1 AR wearable can be connected to a compatible device via a USB-C wired connection, and display a virtual screen that seemingly floats in the space in front of you. For your smartphone, this means blowing the size up considerably, making it feel like you’re watching a virtual TV.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

DTS Play-Fi: now turbo-charged for 7.1.4 surround sound

Xperi, parent company of DTS, is at IFA 2022 demonstrating the latest updates to its Play-Fi wireless audio streaming platform. Play-Fi, which is found in products ranging from wireless speakers to the best soundbars, AV receivers, and TVs, lets listeners stream up to 24-bit/192kHz high-res audio with under 1ms latency over their home’s Wi-Fi and also allows for tunes to be simultaneously streamed to 16 separate devices at once.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy