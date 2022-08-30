1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance.

Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the ambulance.

According to DPS, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Two people in the ambulance, neither of which were patients, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No patients were being transported in the ambulance at the time of the crash, officials said.











