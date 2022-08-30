ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale

By Sharon Raissi, Tori Bean, Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance.

Cass County escaped inmate arrested in Louisiana

Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the ambulance.

According to DPS, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Two people in the ambulance, neither of which were patients, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No patients were being transported in the ambulance at the time of the crash, officials said.

3 arrested in connection to Rusk County catalytic converter theft
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ejTf_0hbFx6sI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXUa0_0hbFx6sI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOzOm_0hbFx6sI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3Q83_0hbFx6sI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0hbFx6sI00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 4

Related
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
magnoliareporter.com

Passenger ejected and killed after car hits tree in TexARKana

One passenger was killed and two other people were hurt about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas Boulevard in TexARKana. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kiara Rogers, 32, of TexARKana was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger west on the street when it veered off and struck a tree.
KETK / FOX51 News

Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Ambulances#The Ambulance#Smartphone App#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Dps#Lighthouse Mortuary#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KTBS

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Police to increase DWI enforcement for Labor Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Additional Tyler Police officers will be placed on the street over the weekend specifically looking for impaired or intoxicated drivers, according to the department. Officials said the increased police presence is scheduled from Friday to Monday to monitor increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Labor Day […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
KETK / FOX51 News

One-car crash closes northbound lanes on Troup Highway

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are reporting a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Troup Highway causing lane closures. At this time all northbound lanes are closed at this time according to officials. Drivers are asked to slow down when approaching this area and avoid it if possible. Police and emergency personnel […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One woman is dead and a UT Health East Texas ambulance was flipped on its side following a crash on Toll 49 near Lindale. It happened Tuesday on Toll 49 near FM 16. The Texas Department of Public Safety said rain and wet roadways contributed...
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy