Has the beginning of the school year got you down? Are you sorry to see summer days flit by as you and your crew wake up at the crack of dawn to catch the school bus? For many parents and kids, school days come with an additional hurdle: what to pack for lunch. The morning rush coupled with the challenge of figuring out an additional to-go meal can send many parents over the edge. Lunchables — ever a popular option among the younger set — is trying to take the edge off the school lunch struggle by offering an incentive for coming up with some creative collaboration. Rule-breaking students may be especially delighted to hear that this time, they could actually be rewarded for playing with their food (via Fox 29).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO