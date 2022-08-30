Read full article on original website
The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish
The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.
Why A Beloved California Grocery Store Looks Like A Bowling Alley
For most, grocery shopping is merely a mundane weekly chore with the goal of getting in and out as fast as possible. But some specialty markets are particularly unique, with theatrical features and specialty product curation that transform the act of grocery shopping from humble errand to exciting event. From...
Lunchables Is Giving Away $50,000 — here's How To Enter
Has the beginning of the school year got you down? Are you sorry to see summer days flit by as you and your crew wake up at the crack of dawn to catch the school bus? For many parents and kids, school days come with an additional hurdle: what to pack for lunch. The morning rush coupled with the challenge of figuring out an additional to-go meal can send many parents over the edge. Lunchables — ever a popular option among the younger set — is trying to take the edge off the school lunch struggle by offering an incentive for coming up with some creative collaboration. Rule-breaking students may be especially delighted to hear that this time, they could actually be rewarded for playing with their food (via Fox 29).
Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
Why TikTok Adores The Pioneer Woman's Tumbler Cup
There seems to be an unspoken rule amongst culinary superstars — once you've achieved a certain degree of success, you must release a line of kitchenware. Rachael Ray has a line of cookware and cool gadgets, Gordon Ramsay boasts a collection of Royal Doulton dinnerware, and Wolfgang Puck offers a selection of stainless steel accoutrements. Martha Stewart, Geoffrey Zakarian, Robert Irvine, and Emeril Lagasse all sell their kitchenwares on QVC (per Reviewed). Giada de Laurentiis teamed up with Lagostina to create a Dutch Oven, Guy Fieri developed a line of Knuckle Sandwich knives, and Ayesha Curry's name appears on a comprehensive kitchen collection (per Delish). Yes, perusing the celebrity cookware lines at your local department store is like visiting a "Who's who" of the epicurean elite.
Stabilized Whipped Cream Recipe
If you've ever tried to top a cupcake with a swirl of whipped cream, only to have the whipped cream lose its shape and turn into something more akin to a puddle, then you're in need of this recipe for stabilized whipped cream. "Stabilized whipped cream is made with a combination of heavy cream and additional cornstarch," explains recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. "This results in a cream that is less likely to deflate." So instead of being left with "puddles" of whipped cream on top of your homemade pies, puddings, or cookies, you get to enjoy the bakery-style swirls of airy sweetness that look as good as they taste.
Don't Make The Same Trader Joe's Croissant Mistake As Reddit
Trader Joe's has its fair share of great and not-so-great items. Among the chain's most popular products, you'll find its frozen mandarin orange chicken, dark chocolate peanut butter cups, Unexpected Cheddar cheese, Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend, and butternut squash macaroni and cheese, which were all voted favorites overall in 2021 by Trader Joe's customers. Of course, what's a good or a bad product depends on everyone's personal taste.
What Happened To Slice Of Sauce After Shark Tank?
How much do you hate biting into a burger only to get a big slop of ketchup on your shirt? Many people might agree that few things ruin your lunch quite like getting it on your clothes. What if there was a simple solution to that eternal problem? Well, the makers of one of the best foods we've seen on "Shark Tank" tried to provide one. The product is called Slice of Sauce and it's basically what it sounds like- – a slice of solidified condiment packed like and resembling American cheese. All the flavor you love, none of the mess you don't.
Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Combines Two Delicious Desserts
There is something magical about peering into an ice cream shop's freezer and seeing the vast array of colors and flavors. Seriously, it seems like every food stuff imaginable has been transformed into a type of ice cream. Do you count macaroni and cheese among your favorite dishes? Well, Van Leeuwen has a frozen dessert for you: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese French Ice Cream.
Trix's New Movie Snack Is Not Just For Kids
The snack and cereal worlds are combining once again. Some might remember when Nerds, the crunchy, pebble-shaped candy, manifested as a cereal in 1985 (per Mr. Breakfast). The cereal box contained two flavors, orange/cherry and strawberry grape, split down the middle exactly like the box of candy. In more recent memory, Hostess Brands' Twinkies were integrated into a cereal in a coloration with Post Consumer Brands, according to the latter's website. "In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite," Post Consumer Brands' brand manager of cereal partnerships Josh Jans said of the cereal, which has since been discontinued, in 2019.
The Easy Hack For Grating Parmesan Cheese
Few kitchen gadgets are more daunting than your cheese grater. Yes, it looks simple enough to operate: Drag the surface of the cheese against the device's teeth and — voila — it's beautifully grated. There is one caveat, however. That previous sentence (and the act of grating cheese) both involve the word "teeth" and, if truth be known, no one enjoys using an instrument that has teeth. If you've ever lost a hefty chunk of your epidermis while converting a block of cheese into manageable shreds, you are far from alone. The grater is, after all, a dangerous device. In fact, in 2015 a man was charged with assault after attacking a woman with a cheese grater (via The Hamilton Spectator).
Heart Of The Dragon: A Game Of Thrones-Themed Cocktail Recipe
It seems as if eons have passed since (spoiler alert) the Iron Throne went up in flames, Arya Stark sailed off into the horizon, and "Game of Thrones" went off the air, Now, however, is the time for rejoicing: The clock has been rolled back — not just years but centuries — for the long-awaited prequel "House of the Dragon." This event is worthy of a momentous celebration. While you may be planning to crack open that bottle of mead you've been saving, we have an even better idea: a mead-based cocktail we call the Heart of the Dragon, created to commemorate the start of what we hope will be many more seasons of epic viewing.
