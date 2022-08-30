'Walk the Falls': Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative teams with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area & Aquarium of Niagara for annual event

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Peach Festival opens Thursday with 4 days of food & fun at Academy Park
It was a celebration of all things peach, Lewiston and more last Friday at the Lewiston Kiwanis preview for the 64th Niagara County Peach Festival in Academy Park. The four-day event returns Sept. 8-11. Kiwanis officials, including Niagara County Peach Festival Chairperson Dean Beltrano, veteran Peach Festival Advisory Chairman Jerry...
wnypapers.com
DEC announces finalization of campground and day-use area unit management plan to help combat aquatic invasive species
Changes will allow construction of facilities to store decontamination equipment, help remove harmful invasives from watercraft. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced the finalization of a unit management plan amendment to guide siting, construction, and management of watercraft decontamination facilities at DEC campgrounds and day-use areas. The construction and permanent placement of watercraft decontamination facilities supports DEC's ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS).
wnypapers.com
Featured News
Large crowd drawn to 'Rockin' the Grounds' event at St. Stephen Church. Al Prame likes vehicles. A retired truck driver, Prame has enjoyed building cars for many years. On Aug. 18, Prame brought a 1931 Ford Model A that he had built in the past few years to the car show that was part of "Rockin' the Grounds" at St. Stephen R.C. Church and school, 2100 Baseline Road.
wnypapers.com
DEC accepting waterfowl hunting permit lottery entries for duck hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting entries for a special permit to hunt waterfowl at two popular wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Western New York. The special permit will allow for hunting on the first Saturday and first Sunday of the Western Zone duck season at Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs. The WMAs are primarily in Genesee and Niagara counties, with a small portion in Orleans and Erie counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Historical Association will spotlight 2022 award winners at 'Lewiston Jeopardy' event
The Historical Association of Lewiston has announced its 2022 award winners, who will be honored at “Lewiston Jeopardy.” This event is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company’s banquet room on Center Street. In making the announcement, HAL President Ken Slaugenhoupt stated,...
wnypapers.com
Tops offers double give-back days in September, as it launches 11th season of 'Tops in Education' program
Eleventh season of program marks $1.5 million raised for area schools. Tops Friendly Markets announced that, during the month of September, it is offering schools the chance to earn double the rewards as part of its “Tops in Education” program (“TIE”). Participants enrolled in the program will now be able to earn up to 10% for their school(s) during the month of September.
wnypapers.com
Recycler gifts $12,000 to Camp Good Days, kicking off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Funds raised during local electronics recycling drive help children & families battling cancer. Local electronics recycler Sunnking presented a $12,696.63 check to Camp Good Days and Special Times, a local nonprofit organization helping children and families dealing with cancer. The funds were raised as a part of Sunnking's 12th annual...
wnypapers.com
Porter Town Board OKs water project funding
$6.785 mil project to replace 14,700 feet in water lines. √ Water line improvements to cover five areas in town. At a special meeting Monday, the Porter Town Board approved by a 4-0 vote the issuance of $6,785,000 in serial bonds to fund improvements to the town’s water distribution system that comprises the Town of Porter Water District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Seggos, Feeding New York State: 1-million-pound milestone in ongoing food waste & donation initiative
Major milestone in food donation helps families in need; new assistance program unveiled to further increase food scraps recycling & divert food scraps from landfills. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Feeding New York State, the state association of New York’s 10 Feeding America member food banks, recently announced a total of 1 million pounds of food was donated to hungry New Yorkers as part of the ongoing implementation of the state’s Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law.
wnypapers.com
ESD's Western New York office a $25 million winner of federal Build Back Better Challenge
Winning plan will grow advanced manufacturing workforce, innovation & infrastructure throughout regional ecosystem. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced New York's Empire State Development Western New York regional office was awarded $25 million from the federal Build Back Better Challenge, the U.S. Economic Development Administration's “marquee program” under the American Rescue Plan.
wnypapers.com
Honors celebrated; new staff announced at Board of Education meeting
The New York Council of Administrators of Special Education Summer Institute recognized Cheryl Cardone as the New York State Special Education Administrator of the Year, Grand Island Central School District Superintendent Brian Graham announced at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Cardone, assistant superintendent of pupil personnel services, thanked the...
wnypapers.com
September is Baby Safety Month
Niagara County Department of Health, Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association educate parents on importance of properly choosing & the best baby products each and every time. Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. Keeping baby safe and well is the No. 1 goal as a parent – so it goes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Memorial names Suitor director of public safety, emergency services
H. James Suitor has been named director of public safety and emergency services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He brings with him 37 years of law enforcement experience in positions including investigative, supervisory, administrative and in emergency management. Prior to starting with Memorial, Suitor served as chief of police...
wnypapers.com
Edward Tase Jr. elected president of FASNY
New officer a life member at Frontier Volunteer Fire Co. Submitted by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York announced the election of Edward Tase Jr. of Lockport as FASNY president at its 150th annual convention in Westchester. He was sworn into office by FASNY Chaplain Emeritus Wayne Jagow of Wrights Corners.
wnypapers.com
Obituary: Geraldine E. Normandin
Geraldine E. Normandin, “Gerri,” age 78, a resident of Grand Island for more than 50 years, sadly passed away Aug. 21, 2022 after a hard-fought battle at Roswell. She was born Oct. 5, 1943 in Tillsonburg, Ontario, Canada. Gerri met her beloved husband of 59 years, Serge Normandin, while in high school, and they have been together ever since.
wnypapers.com
Back-to-school could mean back to nicotine addiction for some teens
New York State Smokers' Quitline offers free resources to help teenagers and their parents on a journey to become nicotine-free. Guest Editorial by the New York State Smokers' Quitline. With back-to-school season drawing near and COVID-19 protocols becoming less restrictive, teenagers will soon encounter more opportunities for socialization. This, unfortunately,...
wnypapers.com
Consumer alert: New York DCP urges families to follow guidance to help minimize risk of child identity theft
Secretary of State Rodriguez: ‘Child identity theft is a disturbing trend, as children are 35 times more likely to become victims of identity theft than adults’. √ National Child Identity Theft Awareness Day recently established to generate awareness of a growing trend affecting families and children. Submitted by the...
wnypapers.com
State Police & local law enforcement to crack down on impaired and reckless driving this Labor Day weekend
√ State Police, local law enforcement announce participation in national ‘Drunk Driving, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced State Police and local law enforcement will be out in force through Labor Day weekend as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DWI campaign. The enforcement period runs through Monday, Sept. 5.
Comments / 1