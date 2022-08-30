ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
MARION COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Escaped Murder Suspect Captured

The person of interest in a double-murder who escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday is back in custody. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested 42-year-old Charles Spraberry of Atlanta after a short chase near Mooringsport, Louisiana. He also faces charges of sexual assault, assault by strangulation, felon possessing a firearm, kidnapping, felony escape, burglary, theft of property, and assault on a public servant. They also arrested an unidentified woman with Spraberry.
CASS COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
K945

Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect

An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
CASS COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

No bond for Bossier Police Sergeant and associate charged in federal embezzlement plot to obtain prescription drugs

Shreveport, LA -- A federal magistrate Thursday ordered a Bossier City Police sergeant and his associate to be held without bond as an embezzlement and drug case moves forward against them. In his oral ruling on detention, U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby said, “I find that this is a flagrant abuse of power by a person wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle.”
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Missing Texarkana teen found safe

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Police say the 17-year-old left his home on Monday, Aug. 29 around 11 p.m. He has been returned to his parents.
TEXARKANA, AR
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth

SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

