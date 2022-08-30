ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 6

 

TheDailyBeast

Texas Megachurch Pastor in Hot Water Over ‘Unhealthy’ Instagram Relationship

A prominent pastor in the Southern Baptist community said Sunday he would take an indefinite leave of absence from preaching and teaching over what he called an inappropriate online relationship with a woman. Matt Chandler, who leads The Village Church in Dallas, denied he had engaged in a sexual or romantic relationship with the woman, who is not his wife. But, Chandler acknowledged, his “coarse” direct messages over Instagram to her were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me.” Speaking to his congregation, according to The Dallas Morning News, Chandler explained that he initially believed the messages were innocuous—particularly as his wife and the other woman’s husband both knew about them. But he was caught off-guard after a friend of the woman confronted him at the church over the nature of the messages. Chandler approached the church elders, who agreed the messages were concerning. The revelation comes less than three weeks after leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention announced that federal investigators were probing the denomination for allegations of clergy sex abuse.Read it at The Dallas Morning News
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship

Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Popular megachurch pastor takes leave over messages with woman

A popular North Texas evangelical pastor has stepped away from his preaching duties after church leadership learned he was messaging a woman who was not his wife. Why it matters: Pastor Matt Chandler grew what was once a tiny Southern Baptist congregation from a couple hundred to a weekly attendance of 15,000 or more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
