Inside The Village Church controversies after pastor Matt Chandler steps down over ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
A PASTOR at a Texas megachurch announced on Sunday that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from preaching after an inappropriate online relationship was revealed. Matt Chandler, 48, told his church that the relationship he had with the woman was not sexual or romantic but elders at...
Megachurch Pastor on Leave of Absence After Messages with Woman Were Found to Have 'Crossed a Line'
The lead pastor of a Texas megachurch is taking a leave of absence from preaching and teaching after an investigation into messages with a woman who is not his wife were found to be inappropriate. In a statement posted to its website on Sunday, the Village Church in Flower Mound,...
A pastor at a Southern Baptist megachurch is stepping down after sending inappropriate DMs to a woman, church elders said
The Village Church said "while the messages were not romantic or sexual in nature, the frequency and familiarity of the messages crossed a line."
Texas pastor is placed on leave after online relationship with a woman, who was not his wife, is exposed
The pastor of a prominent evangelical church in Texas announced an indefinite leave of absence Sunday as he made a tearful confession to his congregation about an online relationship with a woman who isn’t his wife. The announcement by Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of The Village Church in...
Texas Megachurch Pastor in Hot Water Over ‘Unhealthy’ Instagram Relationship
A prominent pastor in the Southern Baptist community said Sunday he would take an indefinite leave of absence from preaching and teaching over what he called an inappropriate online relationship with a woman. Matt Chandler, who leads The Village Church in Dallas, denied he had engaged in a sexual or romantic relationship with the woman, who is not his wife. But, Chandler acknowledged, his “coarse” direct messages over Instagram to her were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me.” Speaking to his congregation, according to The Dallas Morning News, Chandler explained that he initially believed the messages were innocuous—particularly as his wife and the other woman’s husband both knew about them. But he was caught off-guard after a friend of the woman confronted him at the church over the nature of the messages. Chandler approached the church elders, who agreed the messages were concerning. The revelation comes less than three weeks after leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention announced that federal investigators were probing the denomination for allegations of clergy sex abuse.Read it at The Dallas Morning News
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship
Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
Popular megachurch pastor takes leave over messages with woman
A popular North Texas evangelical pastor has stepped away from his preaching duties after church leadership learned he was messaging a woman who was not his wife. Why it matters: Pastor Matt Chandler grew what was once a tiny Southern Baptist congregation from a couple hundred to a weekly attendance of 15,000 or more.
