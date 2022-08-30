Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
cleveland19.com
Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
cleveland19.com
August was very wet... for some of us
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you feel like August was a wet month?. Were you constantly wiping off muddy paws and using your windshield wipers?. If you live in Cleveland, you may be able to relate to those experiences. August 2022 brought 5.63 inches of rain to Cleveland Hopkins. While...
cleveland19.com
Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side during overnight fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant fire broke out overnight at an older structure on the city of Cleveland’s West side. Approximately 50 firefighters and emergency crews were dispatched to the incident, which was first reported before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Is Cleveland’s new recycling program working?
The FOX 8 I-Team investigated what’s going on with Cleveland’s new recycling program to check out if it’s working.
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
cleveland19.com
Woman charged with murdering Elyria man
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-Team: Cameras in ambulances trigger complaints
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a state labor board upheld a complaint by EMS workers after the City of Cleveland put cameras in a couple of ambulances.
Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio
A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
cleveland19.com
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon. According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just...
cleveland19.com
Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
cleveland19.com
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
Mailbox thief steals $1,500 check, leaves banana peel: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Two residents on opposite sides of town -- Lawton to the west and Pepperwood to the east -- reported thefts of items left overnight in their respective mailboxes from Aug. 31 possibly into Sept. 1. Friends -- not the U.S. Postal Service -- had dropped off skin care products in...
Cleveland settles Floyd protesters’ lawsuit for $540K
The city of Cleveland is expected to pay a total of more than $540,000 to a dozen people who were "attacked" and falsely arrested, charged or jailed during protests in downtown Cleveland two years ago, attorneys said.
Comments / 8