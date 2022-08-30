ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise taken by Jerry Niederiter shows the sun peeking through the Shoshone Canyon west of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Jerry writes: "The sunrise through the slit in the canyon only occurs twice a year in Sept. & April."
Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell

The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who "lit up a room" whenever he entered.
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It's A Great Hunting Rifle

The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation

Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
Aaron Turpen: Before You Ask, Let Me Explain What I Do for a Living

"Hi. My name is Aaron and I like to drive." This is how I imagine my introduction would be were there some kind of group therapy for driver's anonymous. And even then, I'd probably only be there under court order. Driving doesn't interfere with my life. It is something I love doing and I get to do it (more or less) for a living. Well, technically, I get paid to write, but I do a lot of driving to lead up to said writing. And the driving is the fun bit.
Ed Buchanan's Last Day Sept. 15; Gordon, Wyoming GOP To Pick Interim Secretary Of State

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's last day on the job before he leaves to become a judge is Sept. 15. It's up to Governor Mark Gordon and the state GOP to pick someone to finish out the Secretary of State's term. The Wyoming Constitution presents hurdles for consideration of GOP Secretary of State primary election winner Chuck Gray.
