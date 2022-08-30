Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
Ohio State Makes Official Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Rest Of Notre Dame Game
Ohio State is in some trouble at its own home right now. The enemy? Notre Dame. The score? 10-7 late in the third quarter. To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, they'll be without one of their top offensive weapons for the remainder of the game. Ohio State has ruled...
Oregon Makes Official Starting Quarterback Decision Following Blowout Loss To Georgia
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix struggled mightily in his first game with the Ducks on Saturday. The former Auburn QB failed to throw a single touchdown and notched two interceptions in a brutal 49-3 blowout loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. First-year head coach Dan Lanning addressed Nix's struggles after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia During Game vs. Oregon
Nick Saban's Crimson Tide may be the favorites to win it all in 2022, but the team they lost to in last year's national title game is still pretty good too. The Georgia Bulldogs are all over Oregon through a quarter and a half, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React
Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's. The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon
The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
Look: Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl News
The Rose Bowl is arguably the most iconic football venue in the world. Saturday, it played host to UCLA's season opener against Bowling Green. The crowd was embarrassing, to say the least. UCLA topped Bowling Green, 45-17, in front of a record-low Rose Bowl crowd. "New record low attendance at...
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bears' Moving News
The Chicago Bears' expected move to Arlington Heights is "basically a for sure" deal. According to Chicago insider Brendan Sugrue, multiple construction companies have put in bids to lead the upcoming stadium construction project. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "I’m going to miss Soldier...
Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul
Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
Look: Peyton Manning Mentioned For Significant NFL Job
Peyton Manning has been one of the top ambassadors for the NFL since the early days of his playing career. But one person believes that Manning should hold an even bigger role in the NFL. In a recent feature for The 670 Score, Chicago Bears insider Chris Emma suggested that...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
607K+
Followers
73K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0