NBC Sports
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason
Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
Washington Commanders’ starting safety Kamren Curl’s status in doubt for opener after suffering thumb injury
The Washington Commanders keep receiving bad news. After the shocking shooting that led to their potential starting running back Brian
NBC Sports
Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer
The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
thecomeback.com
Josh Gordon signs with new NFL team
The NFL comeback of Josh Gordon continues as the embattled wide receiver has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news. The 31-year-old wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL last year following his latest indefinite suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and...
Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon
The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
Josh Gordon Added to Practice Squad
The 31-year-old wide receiver led the NFL in receiving yards nearly a decade ago, has been in trouble with the league several times since.
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
Dallas Cowboys: DaRon Bland bought Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright time
The Dallas Cowboys were banking on Kelvin Joseph and/or Nahshon Wright to step up this season. The former Day 2 picks from the 2021 NFL Draft came into their sophomore seasons with something to prove. Joseph set out to prove he was more football player than Bossman Fat. Wright, that...
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NBC Sports
Steelers put Calvin Austin, Damontae Kazee on injured reserve
Wide receiver Calvin Austin and defensive back Damontae Kazee both made the cut to 53 players in Pittsburgh, but they won’t be seeing the field in the opening weeks of the season. The Steelers put both players on injured reserve Thursday. They will have to miss at least four...
NBC Sports
Bills expect Tre’Davious White to play “considerable” number of games
The Bills took all the time they had before making a decision about whether to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the physically unable to perform list before cutting their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but they ultimately chose not to take him off the list. That decision means that...
NBC Sports
Eagles claim former 49ers running back Sermon off waivers
Unfortunately for the 49ers, running back Trey Sermon did not make it through waivers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that the Philadelphia Eagles claimed Sermon off waivers after the 2021 third-round pick was waived by San Francisco on Wednesday. The Eagles made the move official shortly after. In speaking...
