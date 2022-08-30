Read full article on original website
KMJ
3rd Day That ISO calls for Flex Alert in California to Balance the Electrical Grid
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A Flex Alert has been issued for the third consecutive day to help balance the electrical grid. The ongoing heatwave has heightened the demand for electricity in much of the state which resulted in the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issuing a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation.
KMJ
Crews Battle California Wildfires In Triple Digit Temperatures
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters worked in extreme conditions Thursday as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heat wave that is predicted to last through Labor Day. Progress was made in containing both blazes but authorities...
