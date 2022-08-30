ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Shania Twain’s Guitarist Gets Entire Crowd to Sing Her Happy Birthday During Concert

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
Country music star Shania Twain received a sweet surprise on Monday when her band and a crowd of concert-goers stopped her performance to sing her the “Happy Birthday” song. The clip, which you can view below, sees her guitarist, Cory, stop the show after collaborating with Shania Twain’s husband Fred to plan the special surprise. Check it out.

The guitarist kicks off the impromptu performance of “Happy Birthday,” pointing at Shania Twain. We see him tease the crowd, “Guess who’s having a birthday.”

Fans, excited to celebrate the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer’s special day, erupted in cheers following the musician’s announcement. Cory led the crowd into the first few lines of the traditional tune. However, he let Shania Twain fans close out the rest of the song.

In addressing her well-wishers following the Monday night concert, Twain wrote in her Instagram post, “Cory and Fred stopped the show last night so everybody could sing me happy birthday, it was sooooo sweet and you all sounded BEAUTIFUL. Such a wonderful surprise. Thank you.”

Those who didn’t attend the concert and Shania Twain’s surprise birthday celebration took to the comments beneath the singer’s post to share their own well-wishes.

“Happy birthday you icon,” one Shania Twain fan wrote. Another said, “Happy birthday! Hope you had a fabulous day!”

Kelsea Ballerini Dons Shania Twain’s Iconic 1999 Grammy’s Dress At ACM Honors

While Shania Twain continues to boast a lasting career in country music, her heyday came in the 1990s and 2000s, putting out classics like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” “Honey, I’m Home,” and “Any Man of Mine.” However, while her greatest hits might be behind her, she continues to inspire some of country’s youngest artists including “HEARTFIRST” singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Like many, Ballerini is immensely inspired by the 57-year-old singer. So much so that when it came time to celebrate the ACM Honors earlier this month, she donned the country music stalwart’s iconic 1999 GRAMMYs gown. And Twain had nothing but positive things to say about it.

“I am so blown away,” Twain said upon seeing Ballerini in the glittering white gown. “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it.”

Less seriously, the veteran star quipped, “I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum].”

Shania Twain also spoke about the significance of the white gown and why Kelsea Ballerini wearing it more than two decades later was so meaningful.

“It was an incredible night for me [at the 1999 GRAMMYs],” Twain recalled. “That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again.”

PHOTOS: Kelsea Ballerini Wore ‘Hero’ Shania Twain’s 1999 GRAMMYS Dress at ACM Honors Event

Shania Twain was honored with the ACM Poets Award on Wednesday. The ACM Honors took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24 and you’ll be able to see the ceremony on September 13 on FOX. Several artists paid tribute to Shania Twain in honor of the occasion. One was Kelsea Ballerini. The “HEARTFIRST” singer went all the way. She actually called up the GRAMMY Museum and borrowed the dress that Shania Twain wore to the ceremony in 1999. Check out photos below.
