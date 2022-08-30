ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas-Cincinnati among week one’s top games

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Despite not playing a fellow Power Five program, Arkansas has one of the most interesting draws to open the season.

No. 23 Arkansas welcomes the No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats to Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the season opener on Saturday, with both teams each bringing items of interest into the contest.

Arkansas surprised many people outside of the state by winning nine games last season and returns plenty of units for the 2022 season. Cincinnati, however, became the first Group of Five program to earn a trip to the College Football Playoff last season. How do they regroup after making the big stage?

USA Today Sports’ Erick Smith recently revealed his picks for week one’s “can’t miss” College Football games , where he included Arkansas vs. Cincinnati:

The Bearcats have won all of their 22 regular-season games the past two seasons before getting tripped up by SEC teams in bowl games, the last coming against Alabama in the playoff. With several starters departed, there are questions about how Cincinnati continues its success. There’s probably no better place to quiet critics than winning on the road against the Razorbacks. Arkansas surprised with nine wins last season and bring back quarterback KJ Jefferson along with many of its key defenders. A possible run at the top half of the SEC West isn’t out of the question for the Hogs, so this early game will provide a litmus test about its upward mobility.

Arkansas-Cincinnati is one of three games on Saturday that feature two ranked teams, joining No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 12 Oregon , and No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame .

Arkansas Football Depth Chart: The Cincinnati game

The Spun

Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate

A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino was back in the Natural State and roaming a college football sideline Thursday night. The former Arkansas football coach began his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., and returned home with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

