Fort Mill, SC

Sneak a Peek: Here’s an early look at some areas inside Fort Mill’s new hospital

By Tracy Kimball, John Marks
 4 days ago

As patients walk in the front door of the new Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill, they encounter a two-story spacious and bright lobby. Abstract paintings and artistic features adorn the walls and ceiling.

‘Safe care, the first day’: The new Fort Mill hospital readies for its first patients

The lobby also has a coffee shop that offers pastries and soft drinks. In the corner boasts a spacious cafeteria and deli.

To the left of the lobby is the emergency room.

The hospital is a three-story brick building with a distinctive main entrance that boasts a large window feature, the hospital logo, along with columns and a drive-through for drop-offs.

Piedmont’s CEO Mark Nosacka said constuction has been ongoing for a couple of years.

“We’re going to offer an array of services in a community hospital setting,” Nosacka said.

The hospital will start with a small number of cases and scheduled admissions.

The addition is significant for Fort Mill, and for York County because new hospital openings aren’t common, Nosacka said.

The new hospital will have an emergency department, operating rooms, medical and recovery beds, delivery rooms for maternity patients, and intensive care space. The 100-bed facility on 40 acres is at 1000 Wellness Way, on the northwest corner of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21 Bypass.

