bringonthecats.com
Kansas State Football Roundtable, Part 2
The Wildcats have 13 wins in a row against the Kansas Jayhawks, the longest streak for either team in the series. What needs to happen for Kansas State to extend that winning streak to 14?. Eric Rubottom: Take it seriously. That’s it. It’s a home game, we’re clearly better than...
lawrencekstimes.com
Flyover planned for KU football’s first game of the season
A flyover is planned as the Jayhawks open their football season Friday evening with a game against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech. A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approximately 10 minutes before kickoff, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. “The flyover will...
KWCH.com
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Sept. 2
High school football is back, and teams are facing off all across the Kansas City metro. FOX4 has the top highlights and scores.
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
16K people in Missouri blocked on first day of Kansas sports betting
One Missouri lawmaker says sports betting is a priority of his next legislative session, especially after Kansas made it legal this year.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Kansas 2-10; Tennessee Tech 3-8 The Kansas Jayhawks will play against a Division II opponent, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, in an early-season tune-up on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Jayhawks have set their aspirations higher this season.
lawrencekstimes.com
Vehicle rolls in crash in Lawrence; no serious injuries reported
A vehicle rolled onto its side but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 19th and Kentucky streets. It was reported as a two-vehicle crash. First responders at the scene said over the scanner that there...
kclibrary.org
Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
WIBW
3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district names new Native American Student Services coordinator
The Lawrence school district has named Kenneth St. Pierre, an Ihanktonwan/Yankton Sioux, as the new Native American Student Services coordinator. St. Pierre is currently a social studies teacher at Free State High School, but he will step into the new role immediately, pending school board approval, according to a district news release Friday afternoon.
WIBW
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
WIBW
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
LJWORLD
Missing 72-year-old Lawrence man found dehydrated and confused but is now safe at home
A Lawrence man who went missing last week was found on Friday, police say. John “Gib” Sosman, 72, went missing in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence on Aug. 27, according to Lawrence police. Police posted on social media around 11 p.m. Friday that Sosman was...
LJWORLD
Plans filed for new neighborhood next to Fall Creek Farms in west Lawrence; developers worried about keeping up with Panasonic demand
Smaller seems to be better in Lawrence these days, especially when it comes to housing. New plans have been filed for a 50-home neighborhood next door to some of the largest estate homes in Lawrence. The new homes, however, will be smaller and on smaller lots. A group led by...
WIBW
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they said they found...
