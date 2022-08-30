Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events
50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him
Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’
G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti’s Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs
Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit
Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hitmaka Says Diddy ‘Lost His Whole Damn Mind’ for Saying R&B Is Dead
Hitmaka strongly disagrees with Diddy's recent assertion that R&B is dead. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, logged onto Twitter to weigh in on Puff's recent opinion on the current state of R&B. "Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," the producer...
Voice Behind Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Claims Creators ‘Ghosted’ Him, Has Never Received Any Payment
The man who says he voiced controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka has come forward and is claiming he was "ghosted" by the creators of the "rapper" when the project got off the ground and was never compensated. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan came forward to tell...
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
J.I.D, Money Man, Jacquees and More Rep Atlanta on Pandora’s City Vibes Station
Atlanta is a city steeped in talent. From hip-hop to R&B, there's an artist to suit every music taste, which means everyone can catch a vibe. Pandora highlights the artists, music and culture from the capital of the Peach State on the aptly titled City Vibes station, hosted by J.I.D, Money Man and Jacquees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed
The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed. According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of Summer 2022
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Music has always been a vehicle for better times. A soundtrack to great, memorable moments. There aren't too many seasons directly tied to good times with good people like the summer is; this becomes even more true as it gets closer to its end. As September nears, it's time to reflect on the summer songs that made a difference this year when hip-hop fans were returning to day parties, nightlife and everything in between.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch
On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk. In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Appear to Squash Beef
It appears 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather have deaded their longstanding beef. 50 Cent is currently prepping for his upcoming Tycoon Houston weekend event, which takes place later this month. The rap-mogul has been announcing the stars who will be present. On Sunday (Aug. 14), Fif revealed that his frienemy Floyd Mayweather will be showing up, appearing to announce the end of their issues.
Metro Boomin Posts Heartbreaking Messages About His Mother’s Death
Metro Boomin is understandably having a rough time dealing with the recent death of his mother. The Grammy-winning producer recently shared some heartbreaking messages on Instagram about how the passing has affected his life. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Metro Boomin opened up on his Instagram Story about how he feels...
The Break Presents – PGF Nuk
It's never clear what moves people to the next phase of their life, but it can happen at any time. Both talent and general interest can become the big break that most people hope for. Enter PGF Nuk, the 20-year-old Chicago rapper who currently has a viral hit "Waddup" under his belt. His style is best described as drill's earlier sound mixed with newer flows and production. He been rapping since 2017, and admits that he was too deep in the streets back then because making money initially made rap less important. But he didn't quit his passion. And now just a few years later, he's signed to Alamo Records, plus he has nearly 50 million YouTube views on both versions of his "Waddup" video, with the most recent featuring a verse from Polo G.
XXL Mag
21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0