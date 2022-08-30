ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral

There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events

50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him

Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’

G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti’s Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs

Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit

Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed

The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed. According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of Summer 2022

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Music has always been a vehicle for better times. A soundtrack to great, memorable moments. There aren't too many seasons directly tied to good times with good people like the summer is; this becomes even more true as it gets closer to its end. As September nears, it's time to reflect on the summer songs that made a difference this year when hip-hop fans were returning to day parties, nightlife and everything in between.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch

On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk. In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Appear to Squash Beef

It appears 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather have deaded their longstanding beef. 50 Cent is currently prepping for his upcoming Tycoon Houston weekend event, which takes place later this month. The rap-mogul has been announcing the stars who will be present. On Sunday (Aug. 14), Fif revealed that his frienemy Floyd Mayweather will be showing up, appearing to announce the end of their issues.
Metro Boomin Posts Heartbreaking Messages About His Mother’s Death

Metro Boomin is understandably having a rough time dealing with the recent death of his mother. The Grammy-winning producer recently shared some heartbreaking messages on Instagram about how the passing has affected his life. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Metro Boomin opened up on his Instagram Story about how he feels...
The Break Presents – PGF Nuk

It's never clear what moves people to the next phase of their life, but it can happen at any time. Both talent and general interest can become the big break that most people hope for. Enter PGF Nuk, the 20-year-old Chicago rapper who currently has a viral hit "Waddup" under his belt. His style is best described as drill's earlier sound mixed with newer flows and production. He been rapping since 2017, and admits that he was too deep in the streets back then because making money initially made rap less important. But he didn't quit his passion. And now just a few years later, he's signed to Alamo Records, plus he has nearly 50 million YouTube views on both versions of his "Waddup" video, with the most recent featuring a verse from Polo G.
