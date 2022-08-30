Read full article on original website
09-03-22 Reporters Notebook w/ Alex Crowe
WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them. Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to talk Overdose Awareness Day and the opioid problem in Milwaukee.
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
Milwaukee launches new dockless scooter pilot program
MILWAUKEE- Electric scooters will be back on Milwaukee streets again this fall. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Public Works today launched the latest pilot program, marking the city’s third foray into motorized scooters. In accordance with the new program, 1,800 scooters, from Veo, Spin & Lime, will...
Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout. Authorities have not said if she was shot by police or by the man. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide, and police were trying to arrest him when he fled and led them downtown. A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars following a truck before multiple shots ring out.
Northridge Mall owners facing $26,000 in fines as judge rules property still isn’t secured
MILWAUKEE- The owners of the former Northridge Mall are now facing six figures in fines after a judge ruled Friday the steps they’ve taken to secure the property didn’t meet standards set last month. According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee County Judge William...
Man who admitted to obtaining ballots for Robin Vos and Cory Mason charged with fraud
RACINE – The man who admitted to fraudulently obtaining ballots for both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason is being charged with election fraud. Harry Wait faces four felony charges, including two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information.
Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate isn’t committing to supporting Donald Trump in 2024. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney called Trump “dumb dumb Donald” in 2020 but said he voted for him. Toney declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview that he’s not sure if he’ll vote for Trump in 2024. He says it depends on who’s on the ballot then and he’s focused on the attorney general race right now. Toney’s stance puts him at odds with other top Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who have expressed support for Trump. Political observers say Toney is risking alienating key donors among the Republican base.
Second person found dead at home near 62nd and Tower in Brown Deer
BROWN DEER- Less than 24 hours after Brown Deer Police found an 18 year old man dead of a gunshot wound, police say another body has been discovered at the same residence. Police were initially called to the home near 62nd and Tower on Thursday morning where they found Marion Brown shot to death in his bedroom. Friday afternoon police confirmed that they located an additional victim, identified as 18 year old Charlus Robinson, in the home, as well. Both men suffered from gunshot wounds.
3-year-old boy shot, 16-year-old in custody
MILWAUKEE – Police investigating a non-fatal shooting after a 3-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee Thursday near the 95th and Thurston around 9:30 p.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy in Milwaukee was arrested and is in police custody....
Prosecutors identify man wanted for allegedly killing 82-year-old woman, injuring several others
MILWAUKEE – The man wanted for allegedly killing an 82-year-old woman and injuring several other members of her family is formally being charged with the crime. 57-year-old Leslie Matthew Bost is facing five charges in Milwaukee County Court, including 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. 82-year-old Shirley Mallory was killed while...
