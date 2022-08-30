Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire gets a thrilling start to its season amongst other WIAC action. And Wisconsin takes on Illinois State.
WEAU-TV 13
RCU Foundation announces $50,000 gift to Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The RCU Foundation is announcing a $50,000 gift to the Town of Lake Holcombe dedicated to the construction of the new Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial Park. According to a media release from Royal Credit Union, the Park is intended to be a place to honor and...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene13 for Friday, September 2nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Highlights from Week 3 of prep football. The games include North and Memorial, Hudson and Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Superior, New Richmond and River Falls, and Rice Lake vs St. Croix Central among others. *Due to weather delays, many of the games featured in tonight’s...
WEAU-TV 13
School bus safety reminder as new year starts
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school starting Thursday in Wisconsin, those big yellow busses are back on the road. State law requires drivers on both sides of the road to stop when the bus stop sign is displayed. The only exception is drivers on the other side from the bus on a divided highway with a median.
wpr.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
WEAU-TV 13
Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
drydenwire.com
‘Police Action’ Near Birchwood School District Closes School; Evening Activities Canceled
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- Police activity near the Birchwood School District in Washburn County has resulted in the closure of the school for the remainder of the day with evening activities canceled, according to a post from the Birchwood School District. Via Birchwood School District:. The Birchwood School district was notified...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 1st 2022 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week Three of prep football kicks off with Regis traveling to Osseo-Fairchild, while Elk Mound hosts Cloverbelt conference-rival Neillsville/Granton. Also, Big Rivers conference play in boys prep soccer as River Falls heads to Memorial, while New Richmond travels to North. Plus, the UW-Eau Claire men’s...
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
WEAU-TV 13
Village of Fall Creek installs eagle’s nest
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -The Village of Fall Creek with help from partners installed an eagle’s nest in Keller Park Thursday morning. The installation comes as part of a project led by the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Beaver Creek Reserve and Fall Creek’s High School Ecology Class.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence
Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Wisconsin Judge rules Nicolae Miu will stand trial
HUDSON, Wisc. (FOX 9) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on the Apple River in Wisconsin will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday in a preliminary hearing. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found there...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout
In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
