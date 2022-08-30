Read full article on original website
ADOT: Be ready for hot weather during Labor Day weekend road trips; no highway closures for construction
Drivers with plans for a road trip over Labor Day weekend in Arizona should be prepared for hot weather and busy highways at times. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will not be scheduling any full highway closures for construction along state highways during the extended holiday weekend. ADOT recommends...
ADHS: Booster targeting latest variants are especially important for older Arizonans
Even with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining in recent weeks, it’s an inescapable fact that older individuals remain at greatest risk of severe outcomes should they be infected with the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. In the past six months, 81% of Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths have been...
Maricopa County report of 3 measles cases puts focus on vaccination benefits
Yesterday’s report of three measles cases in Maricopa County is a sobering reminder that this rare and highly contagious disease can flare among those who aren’t vaccinated. Before the U.S. introduced a vaccination program, measles was a common illness in infants, children and young adults. It can be...
