Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
WHAS 11
'So come out and support him': Yard sales save Louisville family from houselessness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man's trash, is another man's treasure. And that's the case for one man who's refurbishing used items to help him get back on his feet. Throughout the week, Tyson Lewis hosts a yard sale alongside Eastern Parkway. Lewis started hosting yard sales a few months...
wdrb.com
Alley Gallery turns blank canvases into works of color in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Alley Gallery is making a comeback after a two year hiatus. The creator of the project, Ken Herndon, started the Alley Gallery in 2017. Herndon got the idea to turn plain doors into works full of life while he was overseeing the Louisville Downtown Partnership's Ambassador Program.
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona. Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and...
WLKY.com
Louisville 5-year-old with spina bifida moving easier with help of special horse therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old girl from Louisville won't let physical challenges hold her back from living a full life. Dakota Erwin is making significant progress through specialized therapy. The young girl was born with the most severe form of spina bifida: a birth defect that caused her spine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home. The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a...
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations as more animals from Eastern Ky. come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more animals come in from Eastern Kentucky shelters, the Kentucky Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating. To compensate for the surplus of animals, KHS is in need of large towels and blankets (no sheets, pillowcases, or hand towels). In a Facebook post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
WLKY.com
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)
$15-$75 So many postponed events have come back in 2022, but how about one that’s been on pause for five years? Yes, PRFBBQLOU — that is, Premier Rock Forum Barbecue Louisville — is back. It’s a multi-day music fest with more than 40 bands (many of which are from Kentucky) playing at three venues over six days. Plus, of course, there’s barbecue. Bring your friends and enjoy good music and good food.
2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown
BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0