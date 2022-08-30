ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home. The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
NEW ALBANY, IN
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

$15-$75 So many postponed events have come back in 2022, but how about one that’s been on pause for five years? Yes, PRFBBQLOU — that is, Premier Rock Forum Barbecue Louisville — is back. It’s a multi-day music fest with more than 40 bands (many of which are from Kentucky) playing at three venues over six days. Plus, of course, there’s barbecue. Bring your friends and enjoy good music and good food.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wvih.com

LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

