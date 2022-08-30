ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Public hearing for Avista rate proposal to be held Sept. 7

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) will hold a public hearing regarding Avista’s proposed rate increases Sept. 7. The hearing will take place virtually at 6 p.m. You can participate via Zoom or by phone, by dialing (253) 215-8782 and using Meeting ID 932 0659 3527 and Passcode 333313#.
WASHINGTON STATE
