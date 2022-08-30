Read full article on original website
California fire official says “several people” injured in fast-moving Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — California fire official says “several people” injured in fast-moving Northern California wildfire.
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Public hearing for Avista rate proposal to be held Sept. 7
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) will hold a public hearing regarding Avista’s proposed rate increases Sept. 7. The hearing will take place virtually at 6 p.m. You can participate via Zoom or by phone, by dialing (253) 215-8782 and using Meeting ID 932 0659 3527 and Passcode 333313#.
Police in Mississippi say pilot threatening to crash plane into a local Walmart; store evacuated
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say pilot threatening to crash plane into a local Walmart; store evacuated.
US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued.
Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges.
22-year-old Indiana man charged with murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — 22-year-old Indiana man charged with murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers that left 1 dead, 2 wounded.
