Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
US Offers Relaxations To Nvidia For AI Chip Development In China
Nvidia Corp NVDA informed that the U.S. government would allow it to continue developing its H100 artificial intelligence chip in China. The U.S. granted permission to Nvidia to perform exports needed to support U.S. customers of A100 through March 1, 2023. Additionally, it permitted A100 and H100 order fulfillment and...
Presidio Property Trust Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend and Adopts Variable Dividend Policy
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / SQFT SQFTP))) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the third quarter of 2022.
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Lottery.com Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. LTRY LTRYW))) securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Million v. Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp., No. 22-cv-07111 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lottery.com class action lawsuit charges Lottery.com and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PROG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PROG Holdings, Inc. ("PROG" or the "Company") PRG. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in PROG stock or options and would like to discuss...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
CARRIE REYKDAL ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP.
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carrie Reykdal (the "Acquiror") announced today that she has, through EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM"), a corporation wholly-owned by the Acquiror, acquired beneficial ownership of 23,018,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Everyday People Financial Corp. (formerly Justify Capital Corp.) ("Everyday People") and 1,000,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares ("Warrants") of Everyday People in connection with Everyday People's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("Former EP") that was completed on August 31, 2022. The Qualifying Transaction constituted the "Qualifying Transaction" for Everyday People under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Everyday People acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Former EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Former EP amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everyday People ("Subco"). Upon the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Acquiror, through EAM, acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares and the Warrants in exchange for the 23,018,400 common shares in the capital of Former EP (the "Former EP Shares") and the 1,000,000 warrants of Former EP (the "Former EP Warrants"), respectively, held prior to the Qualifying Transaction. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share and is exercisable at any time on or before November 21, 2022. Further information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction is contained in Everyday People's news release dated September 2, 2022.
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
UBS and Wealthfront mutually agree to terminate merger agreement
UBS to purchase a USD 69.7 million note convertible into Wealthfront shares. UBS remains committed to its growth plans in the US and strengthening its digital offering. UBS and Wealthfront have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, initially announced 26 January 2022, under which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas Inc.
Enablence Technologies Inc. Adds Derek J. Burney to Its Board of Directors and Announces Grant of Stock Options to Officer and Employee
Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ENA ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Derek J. Burney to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
VIZSLA SILVER FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F WITH THE SEC
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA VZLA (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vizsla's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis, annual information form, and audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. The Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large
Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
