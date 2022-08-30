ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

WCAX

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105

BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Berkshire Friday. According to the Enosburg Fire Chief, Mark Lacrose, a car and motorcycle crashed into each other on Route 105, near the Pine Cone Snack Shack. Authorities say 66-year-old Kevin Donna, of Franklin,...
BERKSHIRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Juvenile driver clocked doing 105 mph in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS — A juvenile from Swanton was cited for negligent operation following an incident in St. Albans today. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-89 north at around 12:50 p.m. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65 miles per hour. Police say...
SWANTON, VT
ocscanner.news

FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST

Motor Vehicle Crash / DWI – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to Jones Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that collided with a parked car. Upon his arrival, Officer Keefe met with the driver of the pickup truck, Mark Anthony, 59, of Beachwood. Investigation at the scene revealed that Mark was driving while intoxicated. Mark was placed under arrest. Mark was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mark was served his copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Syracuse.com

Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say

Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SALINA, NY
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NBC New York

Man Dies After Falling Through Gap in NY's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge After Car Broke Down

A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton. “I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
CBS Philly

Cheltenham School District parents frantically search for 5-year-old son after he's dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Cheltenham School District is investigating how a 5-year-old boy got dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. "Daddy was scared daddy was scared," 5-year-old Cameron Nelson said.Cameron is still frightened after his parents say he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. It was his first day riding the school bus."We got to the bus stop and once I saw Cameron didn't get off, my heart just dropped," mother Shaquis Davenport said. Davenport says at the end of the school day...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on North Broadway in Pennsville Township. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free...
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School

Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
SUITLAND, MD

