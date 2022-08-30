ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left man, 34, dead

By Eduardo Castillo
 4 days ago

Wichita police are asking the public for help in finding a vehicle that they say was involved in deadly hit-and-run accident, according to a social media post from the department.

Police say the victim was 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita.

Officers found Addis around 8:42 a.m. Aug. 21 in an alleyway near Funston and Grove. Police detectives are looking for a red sedan in connection with the case.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Kempf at 316-350-3687 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .

