ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Texas art museum to display Uvalde victim’s artwork

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmWeC_0hbFqqH000

DALLAS (KDAF) — “In such a time of tragedy and loss, I realized that this was something I could make happen.”

The Beeville Art Museum will exhibit 48 pieces from 10-year-old Uvalde victim and aspiring artist Alithia Ramirez from Sept. 17 to December 17.

The exhibit entitled “Eyes on the World” was created by executive director Tracy Saucier after watching the June 7 press conference where Matthew McConaughey addressed Alithia, specifically, and her dream of attending art school in Paris.

In January the exhibit will be presented by L’AiR Arts at Atelier 11 in Paris, France.

“Beeville is a similar size as Uvalde so I could instantly relate to what was happening in the community,” Saucier said in a news release. “Our mission of using art education as a positive force makes this museum the perfect place for this exhibition.”

For more information, visit bamtexas.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Beeville, TX
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Beeville, TX
City
Paris, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KDAF

KDAF

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy