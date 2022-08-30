Texas art museum to display Uvalde victim’s artwork

DALLAS (KDAF) — “In such a time of tragedy and loss, I realized that this was something I could make happen.”

The Beeville Art Museum will exhibit 48 pieces from 10-year-old Uvalde victim and aspiring artist Alithia Ramirez from Sept. 17 to December 17.

The exhibit entitled “Eyes on the World” was created by executive director Tracy Saucier after watching the June 7 press conference where Matthew McConaughey addressed Alithia, specifically, and her dream of attending art school in Paris.

In January the exhibit will be presented by L’AiR Arts at Atelier 11 in Paris, France.

“Beeville is a similar size as Uvalde so I could instantly relate to what was happening in the community,” Saucier said in a news release. “Our mission of using art education as a positive force makes this museum the perfect place for this exhibition.”

For more information, visit bamtexas.org .

